Opinion | Prioritizing the Most Pressing Crisis – Which One Should We Discuss First?

Bret Stephens: Hi, Gail. There is growing concern among Democratic mayors and governors that the influx of migrants at the southern border is overwhelming their cities and states. In fact, New York City is currently providing shelter and food for an average of 59,000 migrants daily. What advice do you have for the White House to address this issue effectively?

Gail Collins: Let’s start with the basics, Bret. There are numerous job opportunities in sectors like food service that many newcomers could fill, if given the chance to work. Additionally, the federal government must provide more assistance to overwhelmed regions, especially when it comes to housing.

Bret: I fully support the idea of granting work permits to migrants. Please continue.

Gail: Increasing the availability of housing requires both the construction of new accommodations and the repurposing of existing buildings, both residential and those with unused office space. In the long term, we must also explore options for multifamily housing in suburban areas that have traditionally resisted such development.

Regarding the border itself, President Biden is attempting to tighten immigration processes, but many of his initiatives have faced legal challenges. The administration has expanded federal resources at the border to expedite family processing, but there is still more work to be done.

Now, your thoughts?

Bret: Assuming President Biden wants to secure re-election while preserving the possibility of immigration reform in the future, he must gain control of the border immediately. Job vacancies can take months to fill, and housing projects can take years to complete. We must also prioritize affordable housing for U.S. citizens who are struggling.

We have been facing a 30-month crisis that many Democrats initially downplayed until it became a problem in blue states. Millions of people have entered the country illegally, and tens of thousands in New York are now reliant on government assistance. Working class Americans fear losing low-paying jobs to desperate migrants.

My advice to the president is to ask for the resignation of Alejandro Mayorkas, the current homeland security secretary, who has failed to address this crisis. A highly respected former military officer, like retired Adm. William McRaven, would be better suited for the job. We should also deploy 10,000 active duty troops to help secure the border and work with Mexico to strengthen their border with Guatemala. Lastly, we should invest in infrastructure to construct the border wall. If Biden doesn’t regain control of the border, it could become a winning issue for Donald Trump in the next election.

Gail: Ah, Bret, you lose me at the wall. It may not be effective at stopping migrants, but it symbolizes our worst instincts, transforming us from a welcoming nation of liberty to a disgruntled neighbor warning kids to stay away from our backyard.

Bret: It’s different when only a few kids enter the disgruntled neighbor’s backyard compared to several million who not only enter but also raid the fridge and medicine cabinet and never want to leave.

Gail: Speaking of kids, it seems we should discuss the situation with Hunter Biden.

Bret: I see it as two separate issues: Hunter’s actions and Joe’s involvement.

Regarding Hunter, I can’t fathom why the son of any president, especially a Democratic president who supports gun control and fiscal responsibility, shouldn’t face severe penalties for tax evasion and buying a gun while addicted to drugs.

As for Joe, I want to understand how his story changed from “I’ve never discussed my son’s business dealings” to the acknowledgment that Hunter would mention his father while talking to business associates, potentially leveraging their family name for personal gain. I also want to know why Biden used email aliases to communicate with his son during his vice presidency. The answers might be innocent, but it is important to address these questions directly.

Gail: We have two distinct matters concerning Hunter Biden: his punishment and its impact on our perception of his father.

Bret: The father, who I will likely vote for next year unless a noteworthy Republican candidate emerges. Carry on…

Gail: In terms of punishment, Hunter lied on a gun purchase form about his drug addiction and failed to pay his taxes for 2017 and 2018. Low-income individuals without influential connections would likely face harsher penalties. However, I’m certain that any Republican senator’s son involved in similar trouble wouldn’t go to jail.

Do you disagree?

Bret: You’re probably right, and that’s an issue in itself. Hunter deserved more than just a slap on the wrist before his plea deal fell apart.

Gail: On the second matter, it’s evident that Joe Biden used his influence to enhance Hunter’s business reputation by mentioning his position as vice president.

Bret: This implies that Joe may have been involved in questionable business dealings, especially in countries like Ukraine where he was responsible for fighting corruption.

Gail: Even if voters perceive the saga this way, I highly doubt it will significantly impact President Biden’s re-election chances. He has faced tremendous personal loss, with the tragic deaths of his first wife, daughter, and older son. Most Americans won’t hold his attempts to help his surviving son against him, especially when contrasting that with a man whose family openly profited from foreign business ties during his presidency.

Bret: I empathize with the president’s personal tragedies, and I have no sympathy for Trump or his family’s behavior. However, it doesn’t change the fact that Hunter’s actions raise concerns. At the very least, Joe shouldn’t have his son constantly by his side.

Gail: Republicans may continue to raise concerns about Hunter, but I truly believe the country as a whole is not deeply invested in this issue.

Bret: I’m not sure you’re correct. Democrats are underestimating the potential impact this could have on the election. According to a recent CNN poll, 61% of Americans believe Joe was involved in Hunter’s business dealings, and 55% think he acted inappropriately regarding the investigation into his son. This diminishes Biden’s claim to represent honesty and decency in the White House. In 2016, a similar situation occurred when Democrats attacked Trump’s sexual ethics and he countered by bringing up Bill Clinton’s history. There is a risk that undecided voters will view both sides as morally corrupted and vote based on self-interest.

Gail: I believe those who would vote against Biden solely because of Hunter were likely going to vote against him for other reasons as well.

Bret: Let’s switch gears, Gail. Nancy Pelosi recently announced her intention to run for re-election at the age of 84. While she may not hold a leadership position, wouldn’t it be better for her to retire and make way for a younger leader, given the diminished capacities of leaders like Mitch McConnell, Dianne Feinstein, and Joe Biden?

Gail: The crucial aspect of Nancy Pelosi’s decision is that she recognized a younger leader could handle the role more effectively and voluntarily stepped aside from one of the nation’s most powerful positions.

Bret: That’s true, and she deserves credit for that. I’d… [content ends here]

