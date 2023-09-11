How Mexico’s Landmark Supreme Court Abortion Ruling Impacts American Women

Abortion tourism, the act of traveling to another state to access abortion services, was a common occurrence in the US before the legalization of abortion nationwide by the Supreme Court in 1973 through Roe v. Wade. Recently, this trend has resurfaced, particularly in states that have banned or restricted abortion following the overturning of Roe last June. A study conducted by the pro-choice research group, Guttmacher Institute, revealed a significant increase in the number of procedures performed in states near those with abortion bans.

Interestingly, reports suggest that some individuals seeking abortions have also looked beyond the borders of the US. Mexico has become an appealing destination, with individuals seeking abortion services there since as early as July of last year. Now, Mexico has further solidified its attractiveness as a destination for abortion care. The Mexican supreme court recently decriminalized abortion across the entire country, stating that the existing legal system that criminalizes abortion in the federal penal code is unconstitutional and violates the human rights of women and individuals with the ability to gestate.

In terms of specific US states, South Carolina and Virginia have experienced notable changes in abortion access. South Carolina saw a 124% increase in the number of abortions in the first half of this year compared to the same period in 2020, totaling 3,270 more procedures. However, South Carolina is no longer an option as the state’s all-male supreme court upheld a six-week abortion ban last month. On the other hand, Virginia, which remains the only southern state without an abortion ban or restriction (allowing abortions up to 26 weeks in most cases), is considering a 15-week abortion ban.

Even before the overturning of Roe v. Wade, abortion rights were constantly under attack in the US. In recent years, Texas implemented a “heartbeat” law that significantly limited the timeframe for legal abortions and did not include exceptions for pregnancies resulting from rape or incest. This led many women to seek abortion services across the Mexican border. With the loss of constitutional protection for abortion rights last year, more US women have turned to Mexico to obtain abortion pills. In several states, these pills are on the verge of being banned. Women have been visiting unregulated Mexican pharmacies to obtain misoprostol and mifepristone, the FDA-approved combination used in over half of all abortions.

However, it is essential to note that obtaining an abortion in Mexico is not straightforward. Restrictions on abortion still vary by state, and while the recent supreme court ruling allows for federal health facilities throughout the country to provide abortion access, decriminalization has not occurred nationwide.

In conclusion, the current conservative climate influencing the US high court and state legislatures has led to the revival of abortion tourism. American women are finding support from networks of activists in Mexico who offer assistance with self-managed abortions. While the recent decriminalization ruling by the Mexican supreme court is a step forward, restrictions still exist in specific states, requiring legal challenges beyond the supreme court for change to take effect. This ongoing situation highlights the significance of the abortion debate and the complex issues surrounding reproductive rights in both the US and Mexico.

