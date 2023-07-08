D.C. Bar Association Suggests Disbarment for Rudy Giuliani

A disciplinary committee in Washington, D.C., has recommended the disbarment of Rudy Giuliani due to his efforts to overturn the 2020 election. The committee emphasized the need for an enhanced sanction to deter Giuliani and other attorneys from engaging in similar actions in the future. Following extensive hearings, the panel of D.C. attorneys concluded that Giuliani’s legal efforts to claim election fraud in Pennsylvania, despite lacking evidence, were aimed at undermining the election results. Giuliani’s law license in New York was previously suspended in 2021 for spreading demonstrably false and misleading statements about the election. Additionally, the Justice Department interviewed Giuliani as part of an investigation into his role in attempting to overturn the election. Despite the committee’s recommendation, Giuliani plans to challenge the decision. His attorney expressed disappointment but stated their intention to file a vigorous appeal.

