Zuckerberg Reveals Remarkable Number of Threads Signups in Days after Launch

Threads, Meta’s upcoming rival to Twitter, has seen an impressive start with over 70 million sign-ups within its first two days of launch, according to Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg. The number of users is expected to grow rapidly as more Instagram users and social media enthusiasts create accounts on Threads. The app presents a formidable challenge to Twitter, which has struggled to fend off competitors despite its iconic status.

Zuckerberg expressed his surprise and delight at the overwhelming response on Threads, stating, “70 million sign-ups on Threads as of this morning. Way beyond our expectations.” The app was released on the Apple and Android app stores in 100 countries at 7:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday and currently does not feature any ads. The initial release was scheduled for Thursday morning but was moved forward to Wednesday evening.

Threads has already attracted a star-studded user base, with celebrities like Jennifer Lopez, Shakira, Hugh Jackman, and media outlets such as The Washington Post, The Economist, CBS News, joining the platform. Many of these users have already accumulated hundreds of thousands, if not millions, of followers. Even Zuckerberg himself has gained 2.2 million followers on Threads.

During the initial hours of the platform’s launch, Zuckerberg personally engaged with new users, making witty remarks and offering his perspective. He even took a subtle jab at Elon Musk, his bitter rival, by sharing a Spiderman meme referencing the similarities between the two platforms. In one of his posts, Zuckerberg expressed his vision for Threads, aiming for it to become a public conversations app with over 1 billion users, a target he believes Twitter has failed to achieve.

Some social media users have dubbed Threads as a potential “Twitter killer,” with expectations that dissatisfied Twitter users may transition to the new app. Recent changes and increasing hate speech on Twitter, since Musk’s ownership, have fueled the desire for an alternative. Threads leverages Instagram’s existing user base of over two billion people and aims to become the go-to communication channel for celebrities, companies, and politicians.

Brian Wieser, a strategic financial analyst, stated, “If an Instagram user with a large following like Kardashian, Bieber, or Messi starts posting regularly on Threads, it could quickly thrive.” Jasmine Engberg, an analyst from Insider Intelligence, estimated that Threads only needs to attract one out of four monthly Instagram users to achieve the same popularity as Twitter.

The release of Threads follows a series of controversial decisions and minimal content moderation on Twitter under Musk’s leadership. These factors have led to the departure of celebrities and major advertisers from the platform. Meta capitalizes on this situation and hopes to navigate its way to success, focusing on building an open and friendly platform for conversations.

Despite Meta’s ambitious plans, it faces criticism, particularly in Europe, for its handling of personal data. Data privacy concerns have already surfaced among potential Threads users, with worries about personal information leaks and Meta’s reputation for mishandling private data. Meta’s compliance with the Digital Markets Act (DMA), a law that regulates internet companies, is also being closely monitored.

Overall, Threads has made a strong start, garnering extensive attention and user engagement. It remains to be seen whether it can sustain its initial success and ultimately challenge the dominance of Twitter in the social media sphere.

