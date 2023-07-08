Declining Interest in the AI Revolution Leads to ChatGPT’s User Drop

Mobile and desktop traffic to the website of ChatGPT, an AI developed by OpenAI, experienced a 9.7% drop in June compared to the previous month, as reported by Similarweb, an internet data firm. Furthermore, downloads of ChatGPT’s iPhone app have been steadily declining since reaching its peak in early June, according to Sensor Tower data.

ChatGPT made a significant impact in the field of artificial intelligence when it was launched in late 2020, sparking a race among Big Tech companies to provide similar tools. Professionals, including computer coders, office workers, and students, have been utilizing ChatGPT to enhance their work efficiency and seek information on various topics.

While chatbots have been a popular topic of conversation in Silicon Valley and beyond, some companies have even replaced their copywriters with ChatGPT. However, the decrease in usage suggests that the limitations of this technology are catching up, and some of the hype surrounding chatbots may be exaggerated.

Sachin Dev Duggal, CEO of Builder.ai, a startup that leverages artificial intelligence in mobile app development, shared his perspective on this issue, stating that initially, there was an overwhelming sense of awe surrounding chatbots. However, as users started encountering instances where the chatbot provided false information, they realized its usefulness wasn’t as extensive as they initially thought.

OpenAI declined to comment on the matter.

According to UBS analysts, ChatGPT gained an estimated 100 million monthly users within its first two months, making it a remarkable success. Users and AI experts were impressed by its capacity for complex conversations, poem writing, and even passing professional exams. Tech pundits hailed ChatGPT as the fastest-growing consumer app in history, leading to a competitive race among major tech companies to release their own versions.

Executives from Google and Microsoft have praised AI as the next computing revolution that will revolutionize human interaction with the digital realm. As a result, large technology firms and startups are heavily investing in AI, with some companies restructuring their entire businesses around this technology. Regulators worldwide are working to comprehend AI and implement laws to prevent its misuse or harm to individuals.

However, in recent months, the shortcomings of generative chatbots, like ChatGPT, have become more apparent. These chatbots often fabricate false information and present it as true, a problem that Google, OpenAI, Microsoft, and other AI leaders have yet to solve. Users have reported a decline in ChatGPT’s answers over time, particularly when generating computer code.

Many companies have also prohibited their employees from using ChatGPT at work due to concerns about potential data leaks when sensitive company information is entered into the chatbot.

Running AI chatbots requires substantial and costly computer processing power. Some analysts theorize that the decline in quality is a result of OpenAI’s efforts to reduce the operating costs of the chatbot. Additionally, the end of the school year in Europe and the United States may have contributed to the drop in usage as students, who were using ChatGPT for writing papers, go on summer break.

Others suggest that concerns over impending regulations and new rules in the European Union have prompted OpenAI and other AI companies to limit the capabilities of their chatbots. This precautionary measure is taken to avoid running afoul of politicians who are worried about misinformation, biased tech products, and potential job displacement caused by these bots.

Sarah Hindlian-Bowler, an analyst at Macquarie investment bank, expressed concern about the impact of regulation on ChatGPT. She stated that if there is a continued increase in responses stating, “I am not able to answer that question because I am a chatbot,” it could indicate that regulation is diminishing the power of ChatGPT.

