Heroic Police Officer Races Off on a Boy’s Small Bicycle to Catch Wanted Burglar!

A police officer in the United Kingdom surprised everyone when she borrowed a young boy’s small bicycle to chase down a suspected burglar through the city and successfully apprehended him.

Officer Harriett Taylor approached the stunned boy and politely asked, “Please, can I borrow your bike? I will return it to you,” according to a report by SWNS.

The boy, amazed by the request, agreed, and watched in awe as Officer Taylor set off on the small bicycle in pursuit of the suspect, as described by SWNS.

DOG RECEIVES LIFE-CHANGING FACELIFT AFTER DROOPY EYES CAUSED SIGHT ISSUE: ‘LOOKS VERY WELL’

Bodycam footage captured the remarkable sight of the pedal-powered police officer speeding after the wanted man, as reported by SWNS.

The police force later praised the boy as a “little hero” and returned his bicycle to him.

The brave officer even took a photo with the grateful boy after the arrest.

This extraordinary incident took place in Gosport town center on a Saturday night, while officers from Hampshire Police were on patrol, as SWNS reported.

Gosport, located on the south coast of Hampshire in South East England, was the setting for this unexpected chase.

“We can confirm that your eyes weren’t deceiving you.”

The police were searching for a wanted man when Officer Taylor, using her quick thinking, noticed the boy riding his small bicycle in the White Lion Walk area of the town, according to SWNS.

5 SURPRISING COLLEGE COURSES THAT PARENTS OR KIDS ARE PAYING FOR

Reference