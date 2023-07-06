Congressman Claims UFOs Violate Known Laws of Physics and Maneuver Underwater

According to Tennessee Congressman Tim Burchett, who is currently investigating UFOs, these unidentified flying objects defy the laws of physics as we understand them. Burchett firmly believes that these crafts are not of this Earth, as they possess the extraordinary ability to travel underwater and leave no heat trails behind. As a member of the House Oversight Committee overseeing UFO hearings, Burchett has been granted access to classified footage that has yet to be released to the public. During an interview on the Event Horizon podcast, Burchett discussed government cover-ups dating back to the Aurora Texas ‘UFO crash’ of 1897. He expressed his belief that these extraterrestrial crafts possess technology far beyond our own, suggesting that they could easily overpower us if they wanted to. However, Burchett does not consider them a threat, as he believes they would have already taken action against us if they were. Burchett urges the US government to be transparent with Congress and the public regarding these peculiar sightings in the skies. He is confident that he has seen convincing evidence of UFOs and attributes the secrecy surrounding them to power, corruption, and the influence of money.

Burchett’s statements align with those made by Pentagon whistleblower David Grusch, who recently claimed that the US has been running a top-secret UFO retrieval program for decades. Grusch, a former Air Force officer and employee of the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency, stated that the government has been withholding crucial information from Congress regarding these unidentified crafts. Grusch further suggests that the US and other nations are engaged in a clandestine ‘arms race’ to weaponize the crashed UFOs. He insists that the existence of historical programs involving the retrieval and study of exotic materials should no longer be classified.

The Florida Senator Marco Rubio has also been approached by high-ranking government officials with top-level security clearances, who claim to have ‘first-hand’ knowledge of UFO programs. Burchett and his colleagues aim to address these issues in the upcoming UFO hearings and demand full disclosure from the government. He emphasizes the need for comprehensive reports without excessive redaction to allow the American public to make informed decisions.

Burchett’s conviction in government cover-ups stems from the alleged airship crash in Aurora, Texas in the 1890s. While a newspaper clipping described the incident, an 1980 interview with an Aurora resident revealed that the story may have been fabricated to attract tourists. However, Burchett suggests that this incident, similar to the Roswell UFO crash, could have involved the transfer of evidence to private companies to maintain secrecy. Burchett acknowledges that private corporations possess comparable capabilities to the government and could potentially keep such information hidden more effectively.

Reference