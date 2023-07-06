Workers still have favorable job market opportunities despite cooldown.

The U.S. job market is gradually cooling, but it remains robust despite efforts to slow it down, creating a favorable environment for job seekers, according to economists.

“Higher worker leverage, better outside opportunities, easier job transitions, and increased job security are still prevalent,” said Julia Pollak, chief economist at ZipRecruiter.

She added, “You’re in a fortunate position,” referring to employees.

On Thursday, both federal and private labor data supported this idea.

More from Personal Finance:

Companies recognize importance of “out of office” time

30% of Americans say “tipping culture is out of control”

White House gives student loan borrowers payment leeway

In May, layoffs declined slightly, and employers hired more workers, as reported by the monthly Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey (JOLTS) by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The JOLTS report also highlighted a larger number of Americans quitting their jobs, indicating increased confidence in finding new employment.

Although job openings decreased by about 500,000 in May, they still remain significantly higher than pre-pandemic levels.

In fact, job openings and monthly quits are respectively 40% and 15% higher than before the Covid-19 pandemic, while monthly layoffs are 21% lower, indicating a robust and resilient labor market, according to Pollak.