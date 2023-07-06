Workers still have favorable job market opportunities despite cooldown.

Sturti | E+ | Getty Images
The U.S. job market is gradually cooling, but it remains robust despite efforts to slow it down, creating a favorable environment for job seekers, according to economists.
“Higher worker leverage, better outside opportunities, easier job transitions, and increased job security are still prevalent,” said Julia Pollak, chief economist at ZipRecruiter.
She added, “You’re in a fortunate position,” referring to employees.
On Thursday, both federal and private labor data supported this idea.
In May, layoffs declined slightly, and employers hired more workers, as reported by the monthly Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey (JOLTS) by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
The JOLTS report also highlighted a larger number of Americans quitting their jobs, indicating increased confidence in finding new employment.
Although job openings decreased by about 500,000 in May, they still remain significantly higher than pre-pandemic levels.
In fact, job openings and monthly quits are respectively 40% and 15% higher than before the Covid-19 pandemic, while monthly layoffs are 21% lower, indicating a robust and resilient labor market, according to Pollak.
Furthermore, ADP, a payroll processing firm, reported a surge of 497,000 jobs in the private sector in June, surpassing estimates of 220,000. This data suggests continued strength in the U.S. job market, which will be confirmed by the U.S. Department of Labor’s monthly jobs report to be released on Friday.
Rate hikes, banking turmoil have little effect
Workers have gained unprecedented leverage as the U.S. economy reopened in early 2021. The trend of workers quitting in record numbers, known as the “great resignation,” coupled with significant wage growth, has defined the job market.
Despite the Federal Reserve’s tightening policies and banking turmoil earlier this year, the job market has remained unexpectedly strong.
“It’s truly remarkable that job openings remain high despite monetary tightening, inflation, and a banking crisis,” said Aaron Terrazas, chief economist at Glassdoor.
“It’s really mind-blowing that … job openings are still this high.”
Aaron Terrazas
Chief Economist at Glassdoor
“Overall, the market is gradually slowing down,” Terrazas added.
However, not all workers are benefiting equally as some sectors show signs of weakness, such as the information sector, which includes technology and media companies.
While jobseekers can still find ample hiring opportunities and have the ability to switch to better jobs, it may take them longer to find the right match as the labor market slows down. Pollak advises job seekers to sign up for job alerts and apply promptly.
“Finding a good job may become a numbers game, and workers may need a smarter approach going forward,” Pollak added.
