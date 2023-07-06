Asia Pacific: Philippines Takes the Lead in Online Usage

According to Statista, the Philippines holds the top spot for the highest amount of time spent connected to the internet, with an average of 10 hours per day. This impressive achievement can be attributed to the country’s improving internet infrastructures. In fact, it is projected that by 2028, around 77.81% of the population will have access to the internet, showcasing the Philippines’ steady adaptation to global digitalization.

However, it is important to note that this growth also brings new challenges that the country must overcome. DICT Undersecretary Jocelle Batapa-Sigue emphasizes the need to address these challenges, as they are likely to be faced by other countries as well. Therefore, it is crucial to observe how governments react and handle these issues.

In terms of online usage, the efforts made by the Philippines to enhance online connectivity have resulted in increased internet usage. The country now boasts an average download speed of 81.42 Mbps, as reported by MSN. Moreover, data from the Department of Information and Communications Technology reveals that 83% of Filipinos are internet users.

It is worth noting that while 77% of Filipinos prefer using the internet for social media, there is concern that it is not being used productively. Telenor Asia notes that there is a digital gap in terms of skills, which contributes to the digital divide. Therefore, there is a pressing need to emphasize digital skilling, especially in rural areas.

In addition, DICT Undersecretary Batapa-Sigue expresses disappointment that many micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) are not benefiting from the increased internet usage. These businesses are missing out on opportunities for increased productivity due to their limited use of digital payment systems. However, she believes that digital payments can make MSMEs more globally competitive, despite the challenges of regulating and protecting against scams.

To address these issues, the Department of Information and Communications Technology plans to make the government more visible on social media platforms, emphasizing the importance of providing access to information through these channels.

In conclusion, the Philippines’ growing internet usage is a testament to its progress in the field of digitalization. While this achievement comes with its own set of challenges, it also presents opportunities for further development and improvement. By addressing issues such as digital skills and digital payments, the country can maximize the benefits of increased online connectivity.

