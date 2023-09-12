Commemorating the 9/11 Anniversary in Vibrant Los Angeles County: A Look Back

Multiple ceremonies were held in Los Angeles County to commemorate the 22nd anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks. One of these ceremonies took place at the Los Angeles Fire Department’s Frank Hotchkin Memorial Training Center.

During the ceremony near Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass stated, “On this day, 22 years ago, the unthinkable happened. All of us remember exactly where we were when we got the news, and many of us remember how we spent the hours, days, and weeks following the attack, especially the brave members of the Los Angeles Fire Department.”

According to the LAFD, the California Task Force Once Urban Search and Rescue deployed 70 members and the LAFD’s Critical Incident Stress Management Team dispatched 23 members to respond to the attacks.

Bass mentioned that California first responders had no clear expectation of what would be required of them. However, they were called to serve and they responded when they arrived on the East Coast. They cleared rubble, searched for lost loved ones, and gave relief to their counterparts in New York City, enabling other firefighters to spend time with their families.

Bass stated, “In such a dark time, the light of compassion shined through on this day. It’s important to remember those who lost their lives and the families who lost loved ones. We must also remember those who ran toward danger, those who sacrificed in order to restore communities and shape a path forward.”

LAFD Chief Kristen Crowley emphasized that the ceremony represented a commitment to never forgetting. She added that they came together each year to honor and remember the lives that were taken from them.

Crowley shared the numbers of those who died in the attacks, stating that 2,997 people from 93 nations lost their lives. This included 2,753 people at ground zero, 184 at the Pentagon, and 40 heroic passengers on flight 93 who stopped the hijackers’ plans. Additionally, 343 New York City firefighters and paramedics, 23 New York Police Department officers, and 37 Port Authority Police Department officers were killed on 9/11.

Crowley said, “I share these numbers with you, so that we never ever allow ourselves to become complacent and numb as we may move further and further away each year.”

Los Angeles Police Department Chief Michel Moore stated that the world changed forever after 9/11. He also emphasized the duty to work together to fight extremism and hate.

Bass and Moore participated in a “10-Bells” ringing during the ceremony, symbolizing the end of a day’s work for first responders. Bagpipers played mournful tunes, and a helicopter flyover by the LAFD Air Operations Section took place.

As part of the ceremony, LAFD unveiled a 23-ton steel column from the World Trade Center’s base, which is the largest remnant of the attacks outside of New York, according to LAFD officials.

Bass stated, “Compassion and love are the spirit of Los Angeles. These qualities inspire our first responders to always answer the call, both at home and around the world.”

Bass expressed gratitude on behalf of the 4 million Angelenos and thanked the first responders for their continuous impact and readiness to serve. She said, “We honor you and thank you.”

Volunteers from L.A. Works, the volunteer action center, participated in various activities at the training center, including painting indoor rooms, assembling and refurbishing tables and planter boxes, and creating 1,000 disaster readiness kits.

September 11 is recognized as a National Day of Service and Remembrance. Those interested in volunteering can find opportunities at americorps.gov/911-day.

In Long Beach, a “Last Alarm” tribute took place at Fire Station 1 at 9:11 a.m. It was followed by a wreath placement, a moment of silence, words of reflection by Mayor Rex Richardson, and a bagpiper performance of “Amazing Grace.”

There were also brief and solemn ceremonies at all five Santa Monica Fire Department stations starting at 6:45 a.m.

Fire Station 1 in Long Beach showcases an artifact from Ground Zero and is open for viewing during normal business hours.

Beverly Hills Fire Department held an informal ceremony at 6:45 a.m.

A memorial ceremony took place at Hawthorne City Hall at 7:30 a.m.

The Alhambra fire and police departments hosted a 9/11 remembrance ceremony at Fire Station 71 at 9 a.m., which included the posting of colors, an invocation, tolling of the bell, and bagpipe music by the Alhambra Police Department Honor Guard.

In Palmdale, there was a 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony at 9 a.m. at the Antelope Valley Fallen Heroes Memorial in the Antelope Valley Mall.

President Joe Biden declared Monday as Patriot Day and a National Day of Service and Remembrance. He stated, “Today we remember all the heroes who were forged in the hours, days, and years that followed that terrible morning of September 11, 2001 — ordinary Americans who, amidst the terror, smoke, and flames, demonstrated extraordinary courage and selflessness. Together, their bravery helped prove to our nation and the world that what those terrorists most hoped to wound could never be broken: the character of our nation…”

Biden added, “In honor of all the lives we lost 22 years ago — and in honor of all the heroes who have given their whole souls to the cause of this nation every moment since — may today not only be observed with solemn remembrance but also with renewal and resolve. Together, may we continue to demonstrate that the rights and freedoms that those terrorists sought to destroy on September 11, 2001, remain unwavering — strengthened by generations of Americans who have dared all and risked all to defend, protect, and preserve our democracy.”