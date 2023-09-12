Commemorating the 9/11 Anniversary in Vibrant Los Angeles County: A Look Back

by

Multiple ceremonies were held in Los Angeles County to commemorate the 22nd anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks. One of these ceremonies took place at the Los Angeles Fire Department’s Frank Hotchkin Memorial Training Center.

During the ceremony near Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass stated, “On this day, 22 years ago, the unthinkable happened. All of us remember exactly where we were when we got the news, and many of us remember how we spent the hours, days, and weeks following the attack, especially the brave members of the Los Angeles Fire Department.”

According to the LAFD, the California Task Force Once Urban Search and Rescue deployed 70 members and the LAFD’s Critical Incident Stress Management Team dispatched 23 members to respond to the attacks.

Follow Google News

Reference 

Denial of responsibility! Vigour Times is an automatic aggregator of Global media. In each content, the hyperlink to the primary source is specified. All trademarks belong to their rightful owners, and all materials to their authors. For any complaint, please reach us at – [email protected]. We will take necessary action within 24 hours.
Denial of responsibility! Vigour Times is an automatic aggregator of Global media. In each content, the hyperlink to the primary source is specified. All trademarks belong to their rightful owners, and all materials to their authors. For any complaint, please reach us at – [email protected]. We will take necessary action within 24 hours.
DMCA compliant image

Leave a Comment