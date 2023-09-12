Achieving Cancer Prevention: The Guardian’s Perspective on Evading Illness and Emphasizing Cure | Editorial

New research conducted for the Guardian reveals concerning evidence regarding the rising risks associated with preventable cancers. According to economists, approximately 184,000 individuals in the UK will receive a diagnosis this year for diseases that could have been prevented. The most common among them are lung, bowel, melanoma, and breast cancers. Furthermore, there is a global increase in the occurrence of these illnesses among younger people. While the majority of cancers affect those over 50 years old, a new study suggests that tobacco, diet, and alcohol are contributing factors to the rise in cancer diagnoses among individuals under 50 worldwide. Shockingly, cancer-related deaths among adults under 40 increased by 27% between 1990 and 2019.

The Guardian’s research, conducted by Frontier Economics, estimates that the UK will bear a cost of £78bn between now and 2031 due to unnecessary illness, amounting to 3.5% of the annual GDP. These figures serve as a helpful guide for health policymakers to advocate for change. However, the true concern lies in the human toll. No one wishes for a severe illness diagnosis, and these findings align with recent analyses highlighting the changing nature of diseases and their correlation with factors such as diet and tobacco consumption.

Public health experts have long argued for increased emphasis on prevention and greater investment in educational programs to promote overall well-being, as opposed to focusing solely on treatment once individuals fall ill. Additionally, there is an ongoing debate surrounding the government’s role in regulating harmful substances and activities like alcohol and smoking. Earlier this year, Henry Dimbleby resigned as the government’s food tsar when plans to strengthen food industry regulations were shelved. The widespread reliance on inexpensive processed foods, high in sugar and salt, contributes to the current obesity epidemic. A recent study estimated that excess weight costs the NHS £14bn annually. Another example of lifestyle-related illness is gambling, which is associated with severe psychological problems. As a response, NHS England plans to establish 15 clinics by next year.

A decade ago, the Conservatives granted English councils the responsibility of promoting public health, but the policy became empty rhetoric due to extensive budget cuts. In 2020, they abolished the national oversight body, Public Health England. Currently, responsibility is divided among local government, the NHS’s 42 integrated care systems (ICSs), and the Office for Health Improvement and Disparities. With the ongoing reorganization, wherein ICSs are tasked with aligning services according to locally agreed strategies, the question of whether more resources can be allocated to prevention rather than treatment remains unanswered.

While clear messaging, such as raising awareness about the risks of sun exposure, is valuable, information alone is insufficient. Poor health, poverty, and inequality are interconnected issues that must be addressed, along with improving the quality of housing and food. A comprehensive, cross-government approach to health is necessary, recognizing that although it is the NHS’s responsibility to treat illnesses, including cancers, the scope of prevention extends far beyond their reach.