Achieving Unparalleled Comfort: Hase Unveils Innovative Low-Riding Recumbent e-Trike

Germany’s Hase Bikes has introduced a new e-trike called the Trigo Up E, specifically designed for elderly riders or individuals with health conditions that prevent them from riding traditional two-wheeled e-bikes. The low frame tube of the Trigo Up E ensures easy access and exit from the seat, making it ideal for riders with back problems,” said Marec Hase, the founder of the company. Additionally, the stable delta trike configuration and low center of gravity of the Trigo Up E provide excellent stability, even when making sharp turns.

The Trigo Up E is an updated and upgraded version of the Trigo Up trike, which was introduced five years ago and offered pedal-assist as an option. The new Trigo Up E comes with a Shimano Steps E5000 motor as a standard feature, providing assistance up to 25 km/h (15.5 mph) in compliance with European regulations. It also includes a Shimano Nexus 9-speed gear hub, a Hase differential, and a 504-Wh battery. However, the estimated range per charge has not been disclosed.

The Trigo Up E comes with a Shimano Steps E5000 motor and low-slung 504-Wh battery as standard Hase Bikes

Unsurprisingly, the Trigo Up E boasts an adjustable aluminum frame that can be extended from 179 cm (70.5 in) to 210 cm (82.5 in) to provide a comfortable fit. The e-trike features a wide Vario Comfort seat with repositionable pads and the option for an adjustable headrest. The seat’s height and angle can be easily adjusted using a quick-release lever.

Furthermore, riders of the Trigo Up E can customize the height, width, and angle of the handlebar for a personalized riding experience without requiring any additional tools. The e-trike is equipped with three 20-inch wheels, with a Kenda tire at the front and Schwalbe Big Apple tires at the rear, all of which have reflective sidewalls.

Weighing in at 30 kg (66 lb), the Trigo Up E has a maximum weight capacity of 140 kg (309 lb). It comes with a 23-liter basket mounted behind the seat that can carry up to 10 kg (22 lb) of cargo. Additionally, two small seat bags can be included for storing items such as smartphones, keys, or wallets. The e-trike also features full fenders and integrated lighting.

The Trigo Up E trike is available in a pre-configured ivory/black color combination for €5,990 (approximately US$6,450), or can be customized according to individual needs and preferences.

Marec Hase mentioned, “A wide range of accessories is available for perfectly adapting every trike to the rider’s personal preferences and needs. The Roller Rack is mounted behind the seat for shopping or carrying luggage. It holds the water-repellent Roller Bag. With its integrated handle, the rack can also be removed and used as a handy pull-along shopping basket. There are also numerous accessories for adaptive and special-needs cycling, including special pedals, crank shorteners, and pendulum pedals.”

Product page: Trigo Up E