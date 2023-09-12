Exploring the Dynamic of an Overdressed Girlfriend and Underdressed Boyfriend Couple

Hailey and Justin Bieber have become notorious on the internet for their mismatched fashion choices, often appearing as if they’re attending completely different events. This was especially evident last month when the couple was spotted at a lunch and work event at Krispy Kreme in Manhattan, promoting Hailey’s makeup line, Rhode. Hailey arrived in a stunning red mini dress, accessorized perfectly, and glammed up to the nines. On the other hand, Justin kept it casual, resembling someone who was just heading to a donut shop, wearing a sweatshirt, a pink baseball cap, and his trusty Crocs. This stark contrast in their outfits sparked a lot of commentary on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

Some critics couldn’t help but comment on Justin’s laid-back style, with one astute observer saying, “He always looks like he’s about to help his mom with the groceries.” Others expressed dissatisfaction with Justin’s lack of effort, with one person stating, “I would’ve left him in the car,” and menswear writer Derek Guy writing, “If your partner dresses up to go to Krispy Kreme, you should dress up too.” The Biebers have become the epitome of the “overdressed girlfriend/underdressed boyfriend” meme, which has gained popularity on TikTok. In these videos, couples showcase their clashing outfits, typically featuring the husband or boyfriend wearing relaxed attire like shorts, a t-shirt, and a hat. This phenomenon is not only limited to celebrity couples like J.Lo and Ben Affleck or Kim Kardashian and Kanye West (formerly known as Ye), but can also be seen in everyday relationships.

Mayumi Handa, a 26-year-old residing in Utah, has experienced the overdressed girlfriend/underdressed boyfriend dynamic in all of her relationships, including her marriage. She prides herself on always looking her best, regardless of the occasion, while her husband prefers the comfort of sweat shorts and Carhartt t-shirts, even when going out for dinner. Handa shared, “We recently went to a bar, and he wore exactly that while I went all out in a clubbing outfit. He’s all about being comfortable, while I thrive on compliments from drunk girls at the bar.” Seeing the Biebers’ photo brought a sense of familiarity to Handa, thinking that her husband would have had to at least put on some pants and sneakers in that situation. However, she finds the trend amusing overall.

Influencer Cina Lukas has also come to terms with her husband’s preference for comfort over style. Considering she married a Hawaiian, she didn’t have many options in terms of expecting him to dress up. Lukas shared, “It’s super casual here, with shorts and t-shirts as the go-to attire for him, and slippers are a staple in Hawaii.” Regardless of the occasion, whether it’s a fancy dinner or a wedding, her husband can be found in shorts and slippers. Lukas mentioned that her husband even has a pair of hybrid shorts that can transition seamlessly from the beach to a dinner or a bar. She believes that he should wear whatever makes him comfortable, but also acknowledges the importance of dressing appropriately for more formal or special events.

Tom Powell, a 23-year-old Cambridge student and TikTok creator, finds himself in a similar situation as the overdressed half of a couple. His boyfriend, Christian, is known for dressing down on important occasions. Tom shared, “If we have something significant coming up, I ensure we coordinate our outfits through text prior to the event. It seems like Justin didn’t get the memo!” Powell jokingly added, “Usually, Christian dresses as casually as possible. I remember one time we had a black tie event at my college, and he showed up wearing a t-shirt. But it doesn’t bother me much; it just makes me look classier by comparison!”

Not all individuals with partners who are underdressed are as accepting, though. Shany Monroy Skoog, a 23-year-old influencer from Los Angeles, nearly dismissed the idea of dating her husband due to his lack of style. She confessed, “I have to admit, I wasn’t a fan of him wearing Birkenstocks or sandals paired with khaki shorts, a superhero graphic shirt, and a hat. It just wasn’t my taste.” However, she eventually gave in and realized that she loved him for who he was, his treatment of others, and his priorities. Skoog added, “He knew me as a content creator who loves experimenting with crazy outfits and makeup. He appreciated that about me.”

Jasmyn, a 34-year-old from South Dallas, didn’t feel the same level of acceptance for her ex-husband’s lackluster wardrobe choices. She constantly found herself dressed up while he opted for graphic tees and worn-out jeans, unless it was a funeral or a wedding. Although she never complained, it created some discomfort between them. Jasmyn shared, “After five or six years of marriage, he finally mentioned that people would give us strange looks, and he felt sloppy next to me.” Jasmyn, who only provided her first name for privacy, didn’t expect her ex-husband, a Marine, to spend hours in front of the mirror like she did, but she did wish he would put more thought into his attire. She couldn’t help but notice how much she valued a partner who put effort into their outfit after their divorce when she dated someone who dressed up. Reflecting on her past experiences, Jasmyn expressed her distaste for Justin Bieber’s cozy and Croc-centered look, stating, “He wore that to an event? He couldn’t put on something other than laundry attire? And considering his resources, he doesn’t need to look unkempt. I hope Hailey leaves him for his blatant disrespect.”

Stephanie Santos, a 28-year-old fiction writer, has also encountered countless underdressed men throughout her dating history. However, her current boyfriend has been different. She shared, “If we’re just running errands, he’ll still wear basketball shorts. But if he notices that I’ve put in some extra effort just to go to the grocery store, he’ll say something like, ‘Oh no, I look like a scrub next to you!'” Santos finds it endearing that he wants them to look coordinated and presentable together. Like many others, she understands Justin’s style, as it aligns with his brand as an elevated “scrub” (with his expensive sweatpants). However, she believes that men, in general, should elevate their fashion game because it can be genuinely fun to experiment with different styles. She clarified that this suggestion doesn’t stem from the pressure women often face to meet certain appearance standards, but rather the enjoyment of exploring different fashion options.

In conclusion, the phenomenon of an overdressed girlfriend and an underdressed boyfriend can be observed even in high-profile celebrity relationships like the Biebers, J.Lo and Ben Affleck, or Kim Kardashian and Kanye West. However, this trend extends far beyond Hollywood and can be seen in everyday relationships. It evokes mixed reactions from individuals who either enjoy the humor in it or appreciate partners who put effort into their outfits. Ultimately, the most critical factor is finding someone who respects and loves you for who you are, regardless of your personal fashion preferences.

