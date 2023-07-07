Casey O’Connor from CBA Receives Prestigious Inspiration Award

Christian Brothers Academy senior outfielder Jackson Lilley was stunned when he heard his coach, Casey O’Connor, reveal that he had been diagnosed with rectal cancer. O’Connor expressed doubt about his ability to coach the team through the season. Despite his initial uncertainty, O’Connor persevered and led the Brothers to a dramatic victory over Shaker, securing a Section II Class AA playoff spot in their final Suburban Council game.

Reflecting on the extraordinary game, Lilley, a member of the team’s 2021 Class AA title-winning squad, referred to it as a “miracle” dedicated to their coach. O’Connor had initially doubted his capacity to coach, but he had taken over the CBA program in 2011 and had already guided them to a Class AA championship. Prior to CBA, O’Connor had succeeded his mentor Bob Bellizzi at Saint Rose, where Bellizzi passed away from leukemia in 2006.

Expressing his gratitude for the support of his players, O’Connor emphasized the exceptional senior leadership within the team. He acknowledged their commitment, stating, “They have rallied behind me. It has been a special group because they knew what they were getting into.” Lilley shared that the team was driven by the desire to win for their coach.

Despite the heartbreaking news of O’Connor’s cancer diagnosis, Lilley knew that his coach was a strong individual who would persevere. O’Connor’s determination was evident as he continued to actively participate in coaching, even hitting fungos to his players during practice. He acknowledged feeling fatigued, but he pushed through the challenges, ultimately earning recognition as the Suburban Council’s Coach of the Year.

Lilley recognized O’Connor’s impact beyond the varsity team, noting his unwavering support for the entire program. O’Connor’s dedication and compassion made him an inspirational figure, respected by everyone involved. Lilley concluded, “He always showed love to everyone, no matter what levels they played at. Everyone in the program looks up to him. He’s just the man.”

