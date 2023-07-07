National: UN Secretary-General says Haitian gangs exert tight control, calls for deployment of international police force

U.N. Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres, has called for a strong international force to aid in the fight against armed gangs in Haiti and restore security in the country. Guterres emphasized that the estimate made by a U.N. expert, stating that Haiti requires an additional 2,000 anti-gang police officers, is accurate and not an exaggeration. He clarified that the U.N. is not seeking a military force or a political mission, but rather a multinational force to support the Haitian National Police in dismantling the gangs. Despite requests made since October of last year, the United States and Canada, potential candidates to lead the deployment, have not offered assistance. Guterres visited Haiti’s capital, Port-au-Prince, and witnessed the dire humanitarian conditions caused by criminal gangs. The U.N. chief presented his report on Haiti, highlighting the need for an international force, during a Security Council meeting. The U.N. independent expert for Haiti, William O’Neill, who recently visited the country, estimated that Haiti requires between 1,000 to 2,000 international police officers with expertise in organized crime, financing, kidnappings, and urban operations. O’Neill stressed that the quality of the officers is more important than the quantity. Guterres supported O’Neill’s estimate, stating that a meaningful number of international police officers should be deployed. He emphasized that the police force also requires financial support, training, and equipment. While several countries, including Jamaica, The Bahamas, Rwanda, and Kenya, expressed willingness to contribute to a multinational force, no new offers were made during the council meeting. O’Neill, who has been involved in Haiti for over 30 years, expressed his deep concern about the current situation, but also acknowledged that there is hope. Efforts by prosecutors in Port-au-Prince to expedite criminal cases and pursue corruption charges against top officials were mentioned as positive actions. Guterres called for simultaneous action in restoring security, resolving the political crisis, and addressing urgent humanitarian needs. Donor response to the U.N.’s appeal for $720 million, to assist over three million people, has been low at only 23% funded. Guterres emphasized that these steps are necessary to break the cycle of suffering and lead Haiti out of the crisis. Since the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse in July 2021, criminal gangs have gained significant power and are estimated to control up to 80% of the capital. The surge in violence, including killings, rapes, and kidnappings, has prompted civilian vigilante groups to take action. Maria Isabel Salvador, the U.N. special envoy for Haiti, highlighted the need for justice for the perpetrators of Moïse’s assassination and widespread support for a multinational force. She stressed that the force should support, rather than replace, the Haitian National Police. The security situation in Haiti has worsened in recent months, with violence extending beyond Port-au-Prince and the emergence of vigilante groups adding complexity to the situation. O’Neill met with senior Haitian National Police leaders who assured him of their commitment to investigating the integrity and competence of officers, as well as any evidence of misconduct, abuse of power, criminal activity, or collusion with the gangs. Investigations into the involvement of police officers in a vigilante justice movement called “bwa kale” are also underway. O’Neill plans to meet with council members and other countries involved with Haiti to discuss his visit and recommendations, which include an immediate arms embargo and the deployment of international police experts.

