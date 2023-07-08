Carlos Rodon shines in Yankees debut despite disappointing loss

Despite the Yankees’ offensive struggles, Carlos Rodon’s debut in pinstripes was a promising one. The left-hander, who signed a $162 million contract with the Yankees this past offseason, returned from a series of injuries to pitch 5 ¹/₃ innings, allowing only two runs on four hits in a 3-0 loss to the Cubs.

While Rodon expressed frustration about the loss, others remained optimistic, especially regarding Rodon’s performance.

“It was okay,” Rodon said of his outing. “I had a good fastball, but they were swinging early and made me work. I wish it could have been better for me.”

Despite throwing just 69 pitches, Rodon made an impressive start, retiring the first six batters he faced. Throughout the game, he relied heavily on his fastball, throwing 53 four-seamers, 12 sliders, and only two changeups and curveballs, according to Statcast.







Carlos Rodon allowed two runs and pitched into the sixth inning of the Yankees’ 3-0 loss to the Cubs. Robert Sabo for NY Post

Despite Rodon’s strong performance, he made a critical mistake in the third inning, resulting in a home run by Cody Bellinger. He also allowed another run in the fifth inning after walking two batters.

“I thought Carlos was really good,” manager Aaron Boone said. “The Cubs had a game plan and were aggressive with his fastball, but I thought he executed well. He had good velocity and pitched efficiently.”

However, Rodon seemed to focus more on what he could improve, particularly his secondary pitches.

“The fastball velocity was good, but I wish my secondary stuff was better. It’s something I’ll work on for my next start. I need to throw more breaking balls and get them in the zone so I don’t have to rely on the fastball as much,” Rodon explained.

As for his next start, Rodon is unsure about the pitch count, as it will come after the All-Star break. Prior to Friday, he had made three rehab starts totaling 10 ²/₃ innings before being ready to join the Yankees’ game.

“Every time I step on the mound, I want to put my team in a winning position,” Rodon said. “I may get a little amped up, but once I’m on the field, it’s all about refusing to lose.”

Unfortunately, Rodon couldn’t secure the win on Friday, but his performance certainly exceeded expectations.