Dietitian Reveals 9 Common Mistakes Committed on the Mediterranean Diet

The Mediterranean diet is widely acclaimed as the healthiest way to eat.

Elena Paravantes, a nutritionist who grew up in Greece, shares the most common mistakes people make when following the Mediterranean diet.

According to Paravantes, the US version of the Mediterranean diet differs greatly from the traditional Mediterranean way of eating.

The Mediterranean diet is derived from traditional eating habits in countries along the Mediterranean Sea, such as Greece, Spain, and Italy. It has gained widespread popularity and has been recognized as the healthiest way to eat for six consecutive years by the US News and World report.

Those who follow the Mediterranean diet prioritize vegetables and legumes, seafood, and healthy fats like olive oil while limiting processed foods and reducing meat consumption compared to typical US diets.

This diet is associated with numerous health benefits, including a reduced risk of heart disease and delayed onset of Alzheimer’s disease.

Elena Paravantes, a registered dietitian nutritionist from Greece, has been following the Mediterranean diet her entire life. She dispels myths surrounding the diet through her website and social media platforms.

In an interview with Insider, Paravantes discusses the discrepancies between the Mediterranean diet as she knows it and the version promoted in the US.

She reveals the most common mistakes people make when adopting the Mediterranean diet and provides alternative approaches:

1) Consuming excessive amounts of meat

Paravantes states that the biggest mistake people make is consuming meat on a daily basis. Instead, she recommends incorporating white meat or fish once or twice a week and limiting red meat to only once a month, at most.

2) Considering vegetables as mere side dishes

In contrast to the Western perspective of veggies as accompaniments to meat dishes, the Mediterranean diet centers its main meals around vegetables. Paravantes suggests enjoying meals like her favorite dish: green beans and potatoes cooked in tomatoes and olive oil. To make these vegetable-based dishes more filling, she suggests pairing them with bread and cheese.

3) Insufficient consumption of olive oil

Paravantes emphasizes the importance of consuming healthy fats, particularly olive oil, to enhance the taste of vegetables and optimize nutrient absorption. Additionally, olive oil enriches vegetables with antioxidants.

4) Drinking calorie-laden beverages

In adherence to the traditional Mediterranean diet, people primarily consume water, wine, coffee, and herbal teas. Paravantes suggests minimizing milk in coffee and opting for Greek/Turkish coffee instead. She also recommends exploring teas made with unconventional herbs like oregano, which are rich in antioxidants.

5) Neglecting meal preparation

Paravantes advises preparing meals in advance, facilitating access to easy dinners even when cooking feels daunting. She recommends vegetable casseroles that taste even better the next day and versatile pies like spanakopita that can be frozen.

6) Excessive snacking

According to Paravantes, the traditional Mediterranean diet did not include snacks due to the satiating nature of main meals. However, if snacking is necessary, she suggests opting for fresh fruit, dried fruit, or nuts.

7) Consumption of processed foods

Processed foods have no place in the traditional Mediterranean diet, as it relies on seasonal produce. Paravantes suggests determining the level of processing by assessing if a product resembles its main ingredient. However, she acknowledges that certain convenience foods, like breakfast bars primarily composed of nuts and grains, can be acceptable.

8) Pursuing a low-fat Mediterranean diet

Paravantes clarifies that a low-fat version of the Mediterranean diet does not exist. Healthy fats, especially from olive oil, are necessary for nutrient absorption and energy.

9) Forgetting the lifestyle aspect

Paravantes emphasizes that the Mediterranean diet is not a temporary diet but rather a lifestyle. Restrictive measures and elimination of indulgences are not the focus. Instead, the emphasis lies in consuming high-quality foods and making healthier choices.