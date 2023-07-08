Elderly Resident Fatally Attacked by Alligator in Upscale Community

A 69-year-old woman in South Carolina was tragically killed by an alligator.

The peaceful community of Hilton Head Island, South Carolina, was shaken when a 69-year-old woman was attacked and killed by an alligator while walking her dog. Tragically, this is the second fatal alligator attack in the area within a year. Rescue efforts were momentarily halted as the alligator appeared to guard the woman’s body.

According to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office, the woman, named Holly Jenkins, was found unresponsive at the edge of a lagoon near a golf course in the Spanish Wells community. Family members became concerned when her dogs returned home without her and initiated a search. It was a devastating discovery.

The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources euthanized and removed the 9-foot, 9-inch male alligator from the lagoon. An autopsy confirmed its involvement in the woman’s death. Alligator attacks are more likely to occur near bodies of water, especially when a pet accompanies a person. Jay Butfiloski, the alligator program coordinator with the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources, stated that it is uncommon for alligators to leave the water to pursue someone and emphasized that they do not chase people in golfing communities like Hilton Head Island.

Hilton Head Island, known for attracting America’s business and entertainment elite, as well as wealthy retirees, has now experienced its second fatal alligator attack. In August of last year, an 88-year-old woman was killed by an alligator after falling into a pond. Butfiloski stated that while fatal alligator attacks are rare, they have seen an increase in recent years due to development encroaching on alligator habitats.