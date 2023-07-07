Brown Thomas showcases emerging Irish design talent: A display of sheer romance

Working part-time at the Designer Room in Brown Thomas alongside high-end fashion brands like Prada, Balenciaga, and Celine is an exciting experience. But nothing can compare to the thrill of seeing your own collection displayed at the Grafton Street store.

This exact moment became a reality for Sarah, a graduate from NCAD in Termonfeckin, Co Louth. Her collection of tulle and lace pieces went on sale at the opening day of Create, the annual summer showcase of creativity and innovation hosted by Brown Thomas.

What’s more remarkable is that within just two hours of the store opening, a customer purchased one of Sarah’s romantic sheer dresses for her wedding and requested a customized veil. It’s a surreal experience for Sarah to see her own designs on the store floor.

Sarah’s contemporary collection was inspired by old photographs of her grandmother Mae and great-grandmother Julia. Instead of using vintage lace, she opted for transparent tulle paired with new Leavers lace to create a modern look.

Sarah believes that being in the store and interacting with customers will be a valuable learning experience. She is one of the 28 designers participating in Create, an event that offers weekly opportunities to meet emerging designers and discover their creations. Create will run until August 20.

This year’s Create showcase at Brown Thomas Arnotts is filled with energy and diversity, featuring everything from shoes and bags to ready-to-wear fashion. Shelly Corkery, the fashion director, emphasizes the importance of giving designers an opportunity to get acquainted with the business side of their brand while celebrating Irish fashion.

Listening to customer feedback during shopping is crucial for learning about sizing, colors, fabrics, and all aspects of the brand, according to Shelly Corkery.

Create also features other talented designers, such as Amy Anderson from Kindred of Ireland, showcasing linen pieces, and milliners Gráinne Maher from Belfast and Margaret O’Connor from Co Clare exhibiting their captivating designs. Nicki Hoyne from Kilkenny, the winner of this year’s Drapers’ award for best new brand, presents exclusive styles of glitter and suede shoes.

Rashiiid, represented by Rachel Maguire, catches attention with full-length faux-fur coats and other vegan faux fur creations. Rachel’s brand gained significant exposure when US rapper Doja Cat wore her denim and faux-fur outfit and shared it with her 26 million Instagram followers.