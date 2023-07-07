Patients are urged to show more kindness to their receptionist

Receptionists working in doctors’ surgeries often encounter hostility from patients, according to researchers. These receptionists bear the brunt of patients’ frustrations, which are mainly caused by difficulties in securing appointments and long waiting times to see a doctor. The researchers urge patients to consider the receptionists’ role as the “human shield” of the NHS and show more kindness towards them. However, they also emphasize that the underlying issue lies within the healthcare system itself, where vulnerable patients are left desperate and angry.

A team led by the University of Queensland examined 20 studies on the experiences of receptionists facing hostility from patients in GP surgeries, with 11 of these studies conducted in the UK. It was found that hostility and verbal abuse towards receptionists were frequent occurrences, with some surgeries reporting incidents almost every day. The primary triggers for this hostility were identified as poor appointment scheduling systems, delayed access to doctors, and medication refusals.

GP surgeries in the UK have faced criticism for long wait times for face-to-face appointments, especially following the COVID-19 pandemic, as they increasingly relied on telephone and online consultations. The review notes that implementing a “zero-tolerance” approach to patient aggression, which was previously tested in Britain, did not have a significant effect. Additionally, physical barriers between receptionists and patients, such as clear barriers at reception desks, can undermine the caring environment of doctors’ surgeries.

The researchers suggest that offering walk-in clinics and same-day appointments can be an effective way to reduce patient anger and abuse. Dr. Fiona Willer, the lead researcher from the University of Queensland, emphasizes the importance of improving the system to bridge the gap between patients’ expectations and the reality of healthcare services, thereby alleviating receptionists’ frustration.

The review, published in the journal Family Medicine and Community Health, highlights that receptionists face various forms of behavior, including patients banging tables, slamming doors, and even throwing chairs. Reception staff are often labeled lazy and blamed for issues beyond their control. They are also expected to manage desperate patients bargaining for appointments or insisting on being seen.

The studies reviewed revealed that receptionists experience burnout, fatigue, and feelings of low self-worth, sometimes requiring counseling due to the demands of their job. These receptionists often lack support from colleagues, receive minimal training, and are expected to learn on the job without a strong voice in the system.

Although physical abuse of receptionists is not frequent, it is widely reported. The evidence analyzed in the studies involved 4,107 individuals within GP surgeries, including 882 receptionists who shared their own experiences, while the remaining reports came from colleagues such as managers. The majority of GP receptionists in the five countries covered by the studies were found to be women.

The continuous verbal abuse and hostility from patients often lead to receptionists leaving their jobs or going on sick leave, and surgeries may need to invest in additional security measures. In addition to making appointments more readily available, the researchers suggest implementing strategies such as cool-down areas for patients and better training for receptionists to enhance their confidence in dealing with angry patients.

Ultimately, the researchers conclude that much of the patient aggression towards receptionists stems from avoidable operational factors, such as inefficient scheduling systems and communication difficulties with medical staff. Reception staff are caught in the challenging position of dealing with the repercussions of these system flaws without having the authority to address them.

