China’s Attempts to Silence a Tory MP and a Hong Kong Pro-Democracy Activist | Finn Lau and Tim Loughton

We come from diverse backgrounds and political traditions, and yet, China has made efforts to silence both of us. We have witnessed firsthand the increasing foreign influence exerted by the Chinese state.

On Tuesday morning, Finn Lau woke up in London to the news that an arrest warrant had been issued for him. The Hong Kong authorities, under Beijing’s control, offered a HK$1m bounty for any information leading to his arrest. Simultaneously, seven other Hongkongers fighting for democracy around the world received similar warrants and bounties.

Finn’s “crimes” include establishing the pro-democracy organization Hong Kong Liberty and engaging in “hostile activities”. On a daily basis, he meets with politicians like Tim Loughton, non-profit organizations, journalists, and think tanks. He organizes community events for Hongkongers in Britain, providing them opportunities to exercise their guaranteed freedoms under international law. Finn and other Hongkongers in Britain, the United States, and Australia who are now being hunted by the Hong Kong government have committed no crimes.

While the world may be shocked, the Hong Kong community is not surprised. This is another fear-inducing scheme orchestrated by the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) in an attempt to silence Finn, his colleagues, and Hongkongers participating in the pro-democracy movement worldwide. However, fear will not prevail.

Since the passing of the national security law, which criminalizes anything deemed subversive, secessionist, terrorist, or colluding with foreign forces, the Hong Kong authorities have targeted Finn, numerous other Hongkongers, and British parliamentarians. In March, Tim learned that he, along with eight other UK citizens, had been sanctioned by China for speaking out against human rights abuses.

It is not a coincidence that the arrest warrants and bounties for Finn and the other Hongkongers were issued just days after the anniversary of China’s imposition of the national security law in Hong Kong and Hong Kong’s handover to China. The Hong Kong government and the CCP cannot handle the truth that many democratic countries, including the UK, US, Australia, Canada, and Germany, have suspended their extradition treaties with Hong Kong. The broken judicial system in Hong Kong is incapable of swiftly and fairly taking action against Hong Kong dissidents worldwide. Therefore, the Hong Kong authorities are resorting to any means possible to harass the Hong Kong diaspora and conceal the truth.

Neither of us will be silenced. We will continue advocating for pragmatic policies that prioritize democracy and human rights globally while reducing Britain’s economic dependence on volatile autocratic regimes. We will engage with the public, journalists, activists, and other governments to raise awareness of the CCP’s oppressive actions against innocent Hongkongers. We will make it clear to the Chinese regime that such behavior will not be tolerated.