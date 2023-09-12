LAAS Explores Ceasing Breeding Permits for Better Animal Population Control

With city shelters facing an overwhelming number of homeless animals, Los Angeles could soon call a moratorium on issuing breeding licenses, officials said Tuesday.

During Tuesday’s LAAS Commission meeting, General Manager of Los Angeles Animal Services, Staycee Dains, expressed concern over the current number of breeding permits issued. Dains revealed that this year alone, the city has already issued approximately 1,200 permits, projecting to reach about 1,800 by the end of the year. She pointed out that there are currently no criteria for obtaining a breeding permit, other than paying a $235 fee.

“This is problematic because when our shelters are overcrowded, it contradicts our mission to issue breeding permits. We are working against ourselves,” said Dains, who assumed her position this summer after the department operated without a permanent General Manager since April 2021.

“We should only consider issuing a breeding permit when our shelters are at or below 50% capacity,” she added. “Anything else will only worsen the situation.”

Commission President Larry Gross concurred that a moratorium is necessary but questioned its effectiveness, stating that many breeders would likely continue without a permit.

In response to Gross’ concern, Dains admitted, “The majority of breeders do not possess a license.” She emphasized that securing funding for more enforcement officers is a priority. However, she mentioned that she is exploring other potential approaches as well.

Ultimately, Gross asserted, “I believe we should impose a moratorium on breeding licenses to make it clear that anyone breeding without a permit is violating the law.”

The process for issuing a moratorium was not clarified by the Commissioners. Dains informed them that LAAS staff is currently investigating whether the Commission has the authority to act independently or if the City Council needs to approve the license ban.

While breeding rabbits currently does not require a city permit, Dains indicated that this may change in the future.

“When addressing matters concerning dogs and cats, we need to include rabbits in that conversation,” she explained. Dains pointed out that domestic rabbits are increasingly popular pets and are also “especially vulnerable.”

In a thorough and unusually straightforward oral report, Dains presented a plan to address the state of the city’s six shelters as a whole. She called on Angelenos to help alleviate overcrowding by adopting animals from the shelters.

Dains announced that LAAS will be hiring Animal Care Technicians to fill numerous vacant positions within the next 30 to 45 days.

“Currently, our ratio of Animal Control Technicians to animals in the shelter is one to 85, while the industry standard is one to 30,” she revealed.

Dains also emphasized the department’s commitment to increasing transparency regarding animals in distress. Additionally, she stressed the importance of establishing stronger collaboration with stakeholders to develop a long-term strategic plan to address systemic issues.

“Our staff is deeply demoralized,” Dains acknowledged, recognizing that staff and volunteers have voiced concerns about low morale for years. While she praised some LAAS employees as some of the best in animal care, Dains did not shy away from addressing the shortcomings of some staff members, noting that “some staff seem uneducated and frankly uninterested in animal behavior.”

Dains revealed that wage and compensation studies within the department have not been conducted for over a decade. She highlighted that “animal control officers are historically underpaid.”

To expedite the hiring process for entry-level positions and provide full-time, paid city jobs to individuals in underserved communities, the department plans to utilize the city’s Targeted Local Hire program.

The LAAS currently has 45 open positions for Animal Care Technicians, and this week, a group of 50 individuals will be invited to apply for work starting as early as September 25th. Additional groups will be invited to apply every two weeks until all positions are filled.

Dains noted that each of the six shelters is significantly over capacity when it comes to properly caring for the animals housed there. This includes concerns regarding sanitation, exercise, and enrichment activities.

Moreover, enforcement officers responding to reports of abuse or neglect face the challenge of deciding whether to remove an animal from poor conditions, with no guarantee of better conditions at the shelter.

“Animals suffer in our shelters, as do those who care for them,” Dains stated in a pre-meeting statement. “We keep animals confined to crates in hallways for days, weeks, or even months. Staff and volunteers sustain injuries from animals experiencing fear, anxiety, and stress. Our caregivers understand that the animals receive substandard care, which impacts their mental well-being. We cannot allow this suffering to continue.”

Additionally, Dains informed the commissioners that the department continues to face significant liability issues related to dangerous animals at the shelter.

“We recently paid $6.8 million to compensate a volunteer who was attacked by a dog with a history of biting,” she informed the commission. Dains also mentioned that LAAS has paid $1.15 million in smaller settlements in recent years for bites at the shelters, with five negligence lawsuits currently pending against LAAS.

She expressed frustration that animals with a history of biting or attacking staff, volunteers, or members of the public have been kept at the shelters in the interest of maintaining a no-kill policy, despite the lack of a long-term plan to address this issue.

The commission was left deeply impacted by Dains’ candid report.

“Our shelter system is not just struggling, it is in a state of disarray,” Gross stated when she concluded her report.

“To tackle issues like this, we must be forthright and address the problem head-on,” he continued. “It is rare for the leader of an organization to deliver such critical remarks.”

Gross emphasized the need for the commission to consider how to gradually resolve these issues, acknowledging that it will not happen overnight and will require a long-term process.

Dains shared that some new measures have already been implemented. These include providing mental health support for staff, organizing regular staff and volunteer meetings, and establishing frequent meetings with New Hope partners – private rescue groups that collaborate with the shelters to rescue vulnerable animals and find them permanent homes.

LAAS also encourages Angelenos to consider adopting shelter animals. The department ensures that animals receive vaccinations, microchipping, spaying/neutering, flea treatment, and other necessary care before they are placed in new homes.

Furthermore, Angelenos can volunteer at any of the six shelters and assist in making animals feel safe through interaction. Volunteers can significantly reduce animals’ fear, anxiety, and stress.

For those in Los Angeles who are open to temporary arrangements, fostering animals provides a home outside of the shelter while staff and volunteers work to find a permanent home for the animal in question.

The city of Los Angeles offers discount and full-cost vouchers to help residents prevent unwanted litters. Leaving animals unneutered can contribute to overpopulation and further strain on shelters.

The department also encourages Angelenos to donate to its Special Treatment and Recovery program, which covers the medical needs of shelter animals.

Individuals interested in working at the shelters are encouraged to apply through the city’s Targeted Local Hire program. As an initial role, candidates can start their careers as Animal Care Attendants, providing direct care to animals in the department’s shelters.