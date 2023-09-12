LAAS Explores Ceasing Breeding Permits for Better Animal Population Control

With city shelters facing an overwhelming number of homeless animals, Los Angeles could soon call a moratorium on issuing breeding licenses, officials said Tuesday.

During Tuesday’s LAAS Commission meeting, General Manager of Los Angeles Animal Services, Staycee Dains, expressed concern over the current number of breeding permits issued. Dains revealed that this year alone, the city has already issued approximately 1,200 permits, projecting to reach about 1,800 by the end of the year. She pointed out that there are currently no criteria for obtaining a breeding permit, other than paying a $235 fee.

“This is problematic because when our shelters are overcrowded, it contradicts our mission to issue breeding permits. We are working against ourselves,” said Dains, who assumed her position this summer after the department operated without a permanent General Manager since April 2021.

