Breaking News: Invasive Red Fire Ant Surfaces in Europe for the First Time, Researchers Report

The invasive red fire ant, or Solenopsis invicta, has been discovered in Europe for the first time. According to researchers, if not promptly controlled, this invasive species could have profound effects on the continent’s ecosystems. Photo by Insects Unlocked/ Wikimedia Commons

Sept. 11 (UPI) — Red imported fire ants, known as one of the most damaging and costly invasive species globally, have now been sighted in Europe. Researchers issued a warning on Monday about this development. While there have been previous interceptions of this destructive South American ant species in Europe, researchers had never found a mature colony established on the continent. However, during last winter in Italy, a mature colony was discovered near the Sicilian commercial port city of Syracuse, as detailed in a study published in the journal Current Biology.

A team of Spanish and Italian researchers located 88 nests of red fire ants across 5 hectares (12 acres) in the vicinity of Syracuse, and genetic testing revealed that these colonies may have arrived through shipping routes from China or the United States.

The authors utilized wind tracking and species distribution modeling to determine that half of Europe’s urban areas are already susceptible to Solenopsis invicta infestations. Additionally, they predicted that climate warming trends will facilitate the expansion of this invasive ant.

Major cities such as Barcelona, Rome, London, or Paris could experience significant impacts from this species. Its abundance and aggressiveness can disrupt people’s daily lives, according to the researchers.

“S. invicta is one of the most destructive invasive species, capable of spreading rapidly,” said lead author Mattia Menchetti from the Institute of Evolutionary Biology in Spain in a press release. “Finding this species in Italy was a major surprise, but we were aware that it was only a matter of time.”

If authorities do not respond quickly to the spread of these fire ants, there could be severe consequences for Europe’s ecosystems, agriculture, and human health. The ants’ stings are painful, irritating, and can cause pustules, allergic reactions, and even anaphylactic shock.

“Coordinated efforts for early detection and rapid response are crucial to effectively manage this new threat before it becomes uncontrollable,” warned Roger Vila, the principal investigator at the Butterfly Diversity and Evolution group within the Spanish institute in a statement.

The researchers emphasized that the general public can play a vital role in detecting S. invicta since these ants are frequently found in urban and adjacent areas. Untrained observers can easily identify their presence through their painful stings and the characteristic mounds created by their nests.

