Inside NRL Coach Wayne Bennett’s Heartwarming Gesture: Sending Birthday Cards to Grandkids Amid Personal Challenge

Wayne Bennett’s Affair and Estrangement: A Story of Family Dynamics

Wayne Bennett’s Affair and Estrangement: A Story of Family Dynamics

In a shocking turn of events that tore apart his once close-knit family, NRL supercoach Wayne Bennett has lost contact with his grandkids, only staying in touch through birthday cards. These revelations are disclosed in his newly released biography, The Wolf You Feed, written by journalist Andrew Webster. The book sheds light on Bennett’s affair and subsequent breakdown of his 42-year marriage with wife Trish in 2016. The affair involved Dale Cage, a mother-of-three who was 22 years younger than Bennett and whom he met while coaching at the Newcastle Knights. The revelation of the affair led to strained relationships, particularly with his daughter Beth, who is married to Queensland league legend Ben Ikin. Beth, along with her mother Trish, sided against Bennett, as Trish is the primary caretaker of their two adult disabled children. The estrangement escalated and became a public matter, leading to Bennett’s grand gesture of sending birthday cards to his grandchildren to express his ongoing care for them.

The biography also delves into Bennett’s current relationship with Dale Cage and his attempts to reconcile with his daughter. When Bennett moved to coach the South Sydney Rabbitohs in late 2018, tensions were still high due to the fallout from his marriage breakdown. However, the situation seems to have improved as he recently attended his eldest grandson’s 21st birthday. It is noteworthy that Bennett’s grandkids refer to him as “Coach” instead of the traditional terms of “Grandpa” or “Poppy,” a specific preference he insisted upon. Despite the rift, Bennett’s daughter remains affected and wounded by his decision to leave her mother for another woman.

The estrangement also took on a public dimension in 2020, during the COVID-19 pandemic. Bennett’s breach of NRL’s strict biosecurity protocols led to a fine of $20,000, further straining his relationship with his son-in-law, Ben Ikin. The tension escalated when Dale Cage made a scathing social media post directed at Ikin, insinuating that he had skeletons in his closet. While Beth eventually agreed to be interviewed for her father’s biography, Ikin declined the opportunity. The feud seemed to subside temporarily when reports surfaced of a reconciliation between Bennett and Ikin, which Cage vehemently denied on social media. Despite the complicated dynamics, Bennett acknowledges his daughter as his reflection and hopes for a future reconciliation.

In the midst of all the turmoil, Bennett’s relationship with Trish remains remarkable. Although they are not yet legally divorced, they maintain regular communication, primarily concerning the care of their disabled son Justin, who has Dravet syndrome. Beth acknowledges the immense role her mother played in Bennett’s success and sees her as his guiding light. Trish has never spoken ill of Bennett, and he holds her in high regard, often describing her as a special person, showcasing the deep bond that remains even after the marriage breakdown.

Wayne Bennett’s journey of complex family dynamics, exposed through his biography, The Wolf You Feed, is a testament to the struggles and challenges faced by individuals even in the public eye, as they navigate love, relationships, and personal growth.

Reference