Boost Weight Loss and Relieve Constipation: Discover Dr. LeBrett’s Daily Psyllium Husk Fiber Supplements Routine

Dr. Wendi LeBrett, a gastroenterologist, incorporates psyllium husk into her daily routine.

She believes it can alleviate constipation, acid reflux, and other health issues.

However, the unappealing texture of psyllium husk is its only drawback.

Dr. Wendi LeBrett, a gastroenterologist, discovered the benefits of psyllium husk when she experienced constipation after trying the keto diet in 2020.

Psyllium husk is a soluble fiber that can relieve constipation and diarrhea. While it has been commonly used in South Asian households, it is now gaining popularity in America due to its various health benefits. For example, it can act as a binder in gluten-free baked goods and may aid in weight loss, according to the New York Times .

LeBrett found that psyllium husk effectively managed her constipation symptoms. It has since become a part of her daily morning routine, which she prioritizes over coffee.

As a gastroenterologist and a TikTok influencer, LeBrett recommends psyllium husk to her patients and followers who struggle with constipation.

LeBrett and the Fiber Deficiency Problem

Like many Americans, LeBrett initially lacked sufficient dietary fiber, resulting in constipation. According to the American Society for Nutrition , approximately 93% of Americans have a fiber deficiency.

A dietitian who was working with LeBrett at the time introduced her to psyllium husk, and she soon recognized its significant benefits.

Psyllium husk not only aids in gastrointestinal issues like constipation, diarrhea, and bloating but also helps with other health conditions such as acid reflux , managing type 2 diabetes , and lowering cholesterol .

If LeBrett goes a few days without taking psyllium husk, she notices a significant difference.

Overcoming the Goopy Texture

Psyllium husk can have a goopy texture when mixed with water.



One of the main challenges individuals encounter when trying psyllium for the first time is its consistency. When mixed with water, psyllium husk forms a gelatinous paste that can be difficult to swallow.

LeBrett admits that it took her a while to get used to the texture. However, she now drinks unsweetened coarse psyllium fiber mixed with water every morning.

For those who struggle with the goopy texture, LeBrett suggests trying psyllium husk capsules or alternative products like Bellway, which incorporates sweetened fruit to enhance palatability.

Starting Slow and Staying Consistent

LeBrett advises patients who are interested in trying psyllium husk to start with a small dosage of one teaspoon per day and gradually increase it. Taking too much fiber at once can lead to bloating and gas.

Furthermore, LeBrett emphasizes the importance of consistency. Try taking psyllium husk daily for a few weeks

