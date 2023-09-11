Breaking News: Chris Evans Ties the Knot with Alba Baptista in an Exclusive US Wedding+

The wedding ceremony of the two actors took place at an undisclosed location in Massachusetts and was attended by notable Hollywood stars such as Robert Downey Jr, Chris Hemsworth, John Krasinski, Emily Blunt, and Jeremy Renner, as reported by multiple sources. The event was kept highly confidential, with guests required to sign non-disclosure agreements, according to an insider quoted by Page Six. The wedding has drawn the attention of the media, and The UK Independent is seeking comments from Evans and Baptista’s representatives.

Rumors about the romance between the Avengers star and the Warrior Nun actress began to swirl in November 2022 when they were spotted strolling together in New York City. In January this year, their relationship was confirmed by Evans through a video montage of their playful pranks on each other. The couple’s light-hearted banter gained attention on social media.

Coincidentally, Evans’s rumored relationship news emerged just days after he was named People magazine’s “Sexiest Man Alive” for 2022. In an interview with the magazine, he reflected on his dating experiences and personal growth, expressing a desire to become a better romantic partner. Evans also expressed his aspiration to start a family in the future, emphasizing the importance of relationships and love in a person’s life.