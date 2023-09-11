Major Cybersecurity Breach Triggers MGM Hotels and Casinos Computer System Shutdown

Computer systems owned by MGM Resorts International are experiencing a “cybersecurity issue” at its casinos and hotels, causing disruptions in various locations including Las Vegas, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, and Ohio.

An apparent guest at the MGM Resorts International National Harbor tweeted, “Do not go to @MGMResortsIntl National Harbor. Computer systems are down and it’s pandemonium here.”

MGM Resorts has not yet provided a comment on the issue. However, the company released a statement acknowledging the cybersecurity issue, stating that they have engaged external cybersecurity experts and informed law enforcement agencies about the incident. Efforts to protect data have involved shutting down certain systems.

The websites for Bellagio, Aria, Borgata, and Beau Rivage, among others, were also affected by the cybersecurity issue.

MGM Resorts is actively investigating the attack and its cause. The company operates numerous hotels in Las Vegas, including popular locations like MGM Grand, Bellagio, and Cosmopolitan.

– The Associated Press contributed to this report.