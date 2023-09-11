Breaking: $2M Bail Set for Detained Suspect in Tragic Subway Stabbing

A man suspected of brutally stabbing a 23-year-old passenger without provocation on a Metro B (Red) Line train in downtown Los Angeles is currently in custody with a bail set at $2 million. Learn more about this shocking incident.

Randy Lamale Nash, a 31-year-old individual, was apprehended on Saturday around 9:10 p.m. in South Los Angeles, specifically in the 1000 block of West 85th Street. The Los Angeles Police Department promptly arrested Nash based on suspicion of murder.

The stabbing incident took place on Thursday at approximately 5:20 p.m. Local law enforcement revealed that the suspect approached the victim, Jesse Rodriguez, and without any warning or justification, proceeded to stab him in the chest using a knife.

Immediate assistance was provided to Rodriguez by Transit Services Division officers stationed at Pershing Square Station. Paramedics arrived at the scene and transported Rodriguez to a nearby hospital, but unfortunately, he succumbed to his injuries. LAPD Officer Tony Im provided this information to City News Service.

Following the attack, the suspect managed to flee the scene. Fortunately, surveillance footage from the station captured his face, aiding law enforcement in identifying him. In an effort to generate leads that would lead to his apprehension, the LAPD released a photo of Nash on Friday.

It remains unclear whether public tips played a role in the arrest of the suspect. However, the successful capture of Nash should serve as a reminder of the crucial role that public cooperation plays in solving crimes.

Individuals who possess any information regarding this fatal assault are strongly encouraged to contact LAPD Central Bureau Homicide Detectives Sharman or Gonzales at 213-996-4142. For those who wish to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers can be reached at 800-222-8477. Additionally, during non-business hours or weekends, calls should be directed to 877-527-3247.