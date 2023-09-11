Breaking: $2M Bail Set for Detained Suspect in Tragic Subway Stabbing

A man suspected of brutally stabbing a 23-year-old passenger without provocation on a Metro B (Red) Line train in downtown Los Angeles is currently in custody with a bail set at $2 million. Learn more about this shocking incident.

Randy Lamale Nash, a 31-year-old individual, was apprehended on Saturday around 9:10 p.m. in South Los Angeles, specifically in the 1000 block of West 85th Street. The Los Angeles Police Department promptly arrested Nash based on suspicion of murder.

The stabbing incident took place on Thursday at approximately 5:20 p.m. Local law enforcement revealed that the suspect approached the victim, Jesse Rodriguez, and without any warning or justification, proceeded to stab him in the chest using a knife.

