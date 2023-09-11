Why The Goodwood Revival Excites Car Enthusiasts Worldwide

A Ferrari 250 GTO heads out onto the circuit at the 2023 Goodwood Revival. Alistair Charlton

The 2023 Goodwood Revival, held at the former RAF base, delivered an exceptional car event last weekend, despite the unusually warm weather resulting in fewer vintage tweed outfits on display.

Established in 1998 to commemorate the reopening of the Goodwood Motor Circuit, the Revival has emerged as the world’s premier automotive event. While other events like Monterey Car Week and the Hampton Court Concours of Elegance are noteworthy, it is Revival that truly shines.

Revival attracts a diverse range of cars, from Austin J40 pedal cars driven by children to Formula One drivers piloting Ferrari 250s, all participating in the three-day event. However, what makes Revival extraordinary is the enthusiastic attendees who go all out with period clothing from the 1940s, ’50s, and ’60s.

Races at the Goodwood Revival includes cars from pre-war Bentleys to 1960s Ferraris. Alistair Charlton

Despite the heat, the paddocks still exuded a nostalgic atmosphere. Floral dresses, go-go boots, and cos-players impersonating ’60s Formula One drivers, members of The Beatles, and oil-stained mechanics were a common sight. One individual even attends every year dressed as the acclaimed Tazio Nuvolari, complete with a trophy and winner’s wreath. Vintage strollers were used by parents to push their children around, and even the marshalls and staff wore authentic overalls.

However, it shouldn’t be mistaken that the Revival is merely a fancy-dress party. The paddocks showcased battered Ferraris, Aston Martins, Bentleys, and Maseratis, evidence of the intense races where professional drivers push their limits in pursuit of victory.

Live music keep visitors entertained between the races Alistair Charlton

I attended the event on Saturday, and the St. Mary’s Trophy and Lavant Cup were my personal highlights. The St. Mary’s Trophy, split into two parts with different drivers on Saturday and Sunday, featured an impressive lineup. From David Brabham to Jenson Button, it included Formula One champions, Le Mans winners, and even Mr Bean. The racing was nothing short of exhilarating, with moments like Button and Johnson battling amidst a pack of cars down the Lavant straight.

Pop-up pubs serve pints of much-needed hydration on the UK’s warmest day of the year Alistair Charlton

The second highlight, the Lavant Cup, captivated spectators with a field exclusively composed of Ferrari 250s. From the iconic 250 GTO to the unique SWB “Breadvan,” the race showcased the raw power and beauty of these historical cars. Impressively, one of the participating cars was believed to be a replica owned by a collector, who also possessed an authentic 250 GTO worth millions of dollars.

Amidst the racing, the Goodwood Revival also offered a car show reminiscent of the British Motor Show held during the Goodwood era. Pubs served refreshing pints and a champagne and seafood tent catered to more luxurious tastes. An Americana area featured live bands and dance floors. The addition of a circus for the 2023 event further enriched the experience.

The presence of military planes, jeeps, tanks, and other vehicles on the airfield, alongside opportunities for helicopter flights, added to the excitement. The vintage highstreet, complete with Betty’s Hair Salon, and a market selling vintage clothing and artwork heightened the ambiance. Actors in character interacted with passers-by, further immersing them in the bygone era.

The Settrington Cup, a pedal car race for children, always proved popular Alistair Charlton

When the racing was eventually over, “Over The Road” provided additional entertainment with a vintage fairground containing classic rides and a drive-in theater featuring classic American cars and movies. As the sun set, Spitfires performed spectacular aerial displays, and marquees filled with live ’50s and ’60s music welcomed enthusiasts who wanted to dance.

Attractions include a vintage motor show and movie production set Alistair Charlton

The Goodwood Revival flawlessly blends world-class motorsport with a captivating sense of escapism. Regardless of the chaos elsewhere in the world, attending the Revival allows you to disconnect from everyday worries and be transported to a different time and place. It evokes nostalgia akin to playing with a Scalextric slot-car set from childhood, complete with ’60s race cars, Goodwood-inspired buildings, and well-dressed spectators.

Above all, the people make the Goodwood Revival truly remarkable. The attention to detail, the atmosphere, and the undeniable passion of attendees create an unbeatable experience that is impossible to resist, even for those who aren’t self-proclaimed car enthusiasts.