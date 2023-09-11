Break Free from Political Polls and Refresh Your Mind: Embrace a ‘Poll-Free Political Diet’



Jennifer Rubin advocates for a “poll-free political diet” as we approach the 2024 election. In her article for the Washington Post, Rubin criticizes the state of polling, describing it as “broken,” and argues that journalism behind it fails to provide accurate and reliable information to voters. She highlights how polls have been significantly inaccurate in previous elections, including the 2016 and 2020 elections, as well as the 2022 midterms. Rubin suggests that conflicting information from voters may indicate a lack of understanding, uncertainty in their own opinions, or voting based on tribal loyalty.



Rubin also questions the value of conducting polls well in advance of Election Day, as the political landscape is constantly changing. She quotes Democratic strategist Simon Rosenberg, who emphasizes that polls only provide a snapshot of a specific moment and cannot accurately predict outcomes due to the ever-changing nature of politics. However, Rubin believes that journalists play a crucial role in informing the public and asserts that the traditional “horse-race coverage” of politics falls short of effectively serving the nation. According to Rubin, continuing to focus on meaningless polls does not enhance journalists’ credibility or inform voters, especially when democracy’s fate hangs in the balance. More of Rubin’s thoughts can be found here. (Not everyone believes that the polls have been so consistently inaccurate in recent elections.)

Reference