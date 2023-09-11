Shocking Revelations: Kimbal Musk Reportedly ‘Tore a Hunk of Flesh’ from Elon Musk’s Hand, as Unveiled in a New Book





Elon Musk Rushed to Emergency Room After Fight With Brother Kimbal: Biography

According to an upcoming biography of Tesla mogul Elon Musk, he was rushed to the emergency room and required stitches and a tetanus shot after his brother Kimbal bit off a piece of flesh from his hand during a fight. This revelation comes from author Walter Isaacson’s book, which provides unique insights into the life of Elon Musk.

Isaacson’s biography reveals that the fight occurred more than two decades ago while the Musk brothers were both running the startup Zip2. They were co-running the company, which provided city guides to newspapers. The biography states that they frequently engaged in physical altercations, with “rolling-on-the-office-floor fights” being a common occurrence. These fights took place in full view of Zip2 staffers, as the company did not have private offices.

Kimbal Musk explained that during times of intense stress, they were completely absorbed in the moment and unaware of anyone else around them. The Musk brothers eventually sold Zip2 to Compaq Computer in 1999 for a staggering $305 million.

Isaacson’s book also delves into Kimbal Musk’s concerns about his brother’s social media behavior and how it was affecting Tesla, the electric car maker. Kimbal Musk, who serves on the board of directors at Tesla, expressed embarrassment over his brother’s actions on X.

The biography quotes Kimbal Musk as saying, “The giant elephant in the room was that he was acting like a f–king idiot.” Kimbal Musk found Elon Musk’s online posts to be too nerve-racking and ultimately decided to stop following his brother’s activities on the platform.

Musk’s behavior on social media also received criticism from business peers. Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav told Elon Musk that his self-destructive approach to running the social-media giant was making it difficult to attract top advertisers.

During a tumultuous period for the company formerly known as Twitter, Zaslav spent over an hour speaking with Elon Musk. Zaslav suggested that Musk should focus on improving the company’s product. The exact date of this conversation is unknown.

Isaacson’s book also sheds light on Elon Musk’s challenges in managing relationships, particularly with his employees. In one instance, Musk threatened to fire a SpaceX staffer without realizing that the employee and his wife had just lost their newborn baby.

The biography describes how Musk confronted the employee, a financial analyst, over an issue related to parts in the engine of the company’s Starship rocket. Gwynne Shotwell, SpaceX’s president, later discovered that the employee’s performance had been affected by the personal tragedy. Musk was unaware of the situation at the time.

Elon Musk’s acquisition of X and his decision to un-ban controversial figures on the platform caused havoc with advertisers. Musk’s actions led to criticism from activist groups and a decrease in advertising revenue.

The biography also mentions Musk’s run-in with the Anti-Defamation League, who he threatened to sue after accusing them of falsely accusing X of promoting anti-Semitism. Recently, X announced plans to strengthen its enforcement of content moderation rules regarding anti-Semitic content.

Elon Musk has faced previous trouble for his social media use. In 2018, he was charged with securities fraud by the Securities and Exchange Commission after misleading investors in a post about taking Tesla private.

Musk settled the case with the SEC, agreeing to have his social media posts reviewed beforehand as part of the agreement.





