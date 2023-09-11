Bill Gates Reveals Elon Musk’s Supernova Temperament during Tesla Stock Feud

Billionaire Elon Musk reportedly had a heated exchange with fellow billionaire Bill Gates after Gates purchased a short position on Tesla stock. In an interview with author Walter Isaacson, who has been working on a biography of Musk, Gates revealed that Musk was “super mean” to him upon learning about the stock shorting. However, Gates acknowledged that Musk tends to be harsh with many individuals, so he didn’t take it personally.

It was later confirmed by Musk in April 2022 that he had declined a philanthropy request from Gates due to the stock shorting incident. Musk shared parts of their text conversation, where they initially planned to meet up before Musk asked Gates about his “half billion dollar short position against Tesla.” Gates admitted that he hadn’t closed it yet and expressed his interest in discussing philanthropic possibilities.

Gates disclosed to Isaacson that he had apologized to Musk, but their relationship hadn’t improved. Musk responded by saying he couldn’t take Gates’ climate change philanthropy seriously when Gates had a significant short position against Tesla, a company actively working towards solving climate change.

Following the revelation of their text exchange, Musk posted a meme mocking Gates for his weight. However, he quickly announced that he was moving on from the topic.

