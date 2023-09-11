Breaking News: LA County Gas Prices Surge to Highest Level Since Nov. 11

The price of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County reached its highest level since Nov. 11, with an increase of seven-tenths of a cent to $5.523 per gallon on Monday.

According to data from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service, the average price has risen 45 times in the past 50 days, with a total increase of 55.1 cents, including a 2-cent increase on Sunday.

Over the past 30 days, the average price has risen continuously for 30 days, dropped for two days, rose for five consecutive days, and remained unchanged on Sept. 1. In the past 10 days, there have been nine increases in the average price.

Compared to a week ago, the average price is now 12.6 cents higher. It is 32.9 cents higher than a month ago and 13.7 cents higher than it was one year ago. Since reaching a record high of $6.494 on Oct. 5, the price has dropped by 97.1 cents.

In Orange County, the average price also rose to its highest level since Oct. 31, with an increase of eight-tenths of a cent to $5.497. Over the past 49 days, the average price has risen on 43 occasions, with a total increase of 59.6 cents.

Compared to a week ago, the Orange County average price has seen a 14.1 cent increase. It is 35.2 cents higher than a month ago and 14.6 cents higher than it was one year ago. Since reaching a record high of $6.459 on Oct. 5, the price has dropped by 96.2 cents.

Nationally, the average price of gasoline rose by half a cent to $3.832. This marks the fourth consecutive increase following a series of six decreases in seven days, totaling 2.4 cents. The national average is now 2.2 cents higher than a week ago and 11.4 cents higher than a year ago. However, it remains nine-tenths of a cent lower than a month ago. Since reaching a record high of $5.016 on June 14, 2022, the price has dropped by $1.184.