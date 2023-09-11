The Ultimate Guide to Preventing Depression: Embracing a Healthy Lifestyle

Scientists have discovered that certain lifestyle factors, such as poor diet, inadequate sleep, and lack of physical activity, can have a detrimental effect on the immune system and metabolism. These factors, in turn, increase the risk of depression.

Conversely, the data also revealed that getting a good night’s sleep, around seven to nine hours, reduces the risk of depression by 22%, while regular social connections decrease the risk by 18%.

Published in the journal Nature Mental Health, these findings suggest that lifestyle choices may play a more significant role in susceptibility to depression than genetics alone.

Professor Barbara Sahakian from the Department of Psychiatry at the University of Cambridge stated, “While our genetic makeup may increase our risk of depression, we have shown that a healthy lifestyle potentially has a greater impact. Some of these lifestyle factors are within our control, and by improving them, such as ensuring adequate sleep and spending time with friends, we can make a significant difference in people’s lives.”

The researchers analyzed data from nearly 290,000 individuals in the UK Biobank, an online database of medical and lifestyle records for half a million Britons. During a nine-year follow-up, nearly 13,000 individuals experienced the onset of depression.

The study identified seven healthy lifestyle factors associated with a lower risk of depression: moderate alcohol consumption, healthy diet, regular physical activity, healthy sleep, never smoking, low-to-moderate sedentary behavior, and frequent social connections.

Blood tests also revealed that issues with the immune system and metabolism increase the risk of depression. High levels of fat in the blood (triglycerides) and a stress-related molecule called C-reactive protein were markers of poor lifestyle.

Dr. Christelle Langley, also from the Department of Psychiatry at the University of Cambridge, stated, “We often associate a healthy lifestyle with physical health, but it is just as essential for our mental well-being. It has positive effects on brain health, cognition, immune system functioning, and metabolism.”

Professor Jianfeng Feng from Fudan University and the University of Warwick added, “Since depression can manifest early in life, it is crucial to educate young people about the significance of a healthy lifestyle and its impact on mental health, starting from schools.”