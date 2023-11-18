Biden: The Future of Gaza and the West Bank Should Be Led by a Revitalized Palestinian Authority

During an op-ed published in the Washington Post on Saturday, President Joe Biden reinforced his stance that a short-term ceasefire would not be a significant stride towards the United States’ larger aims. Instead, he emphasized the need for reuniting the Gaza Strip and West Bank under a single governance structure.

Biden also provided more insights into the process of achieving this broader objective. He urged for Gaza and the West Bank to be reunited under a revitalized Palestinian Authority and reiterated the necessity of a two-state solution. The President emphasized the importance of ending extremist violence against Palestinians in the West Bank and expressed the United States’ commitment to taking necessary steps, including issuing visa bans against those responsible.

Despite offering support and intelligence to Israel during its offensive in Gaza, the U.S. is crucially working towards the release of hostages, including American citizens, held by Hamas.

At least 11,400 Palestinians have lost their lives since the war began, and as calls for a ceasefire grow, Biden explained his opposition, stating that “a cease-fire is not peace” as long as Hamas continues to pursue a destructive ideology. He also highlighted the need for a long-term solution that would not leave Hamas in control of Gaza and would ultimately ensure greater security for the United States and its allies.

He concluded by stressing the need for clear vision, big ideas, and political courage to pursue long-range goals that could ultimately lead to more hope, freedom, and less war.