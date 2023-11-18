The recent ouster of Altman from OpenAI indicates a failure in aligning the values of board members and leadership within an organization meant to align superintelligent AI with humanity. The addition of a profit-seeking component to the nonprofit project turned it into a powerful force in the AI industry. The original intent was for product launches to generate profits and provide opportunities for learning how to control and develop beneficial AI. However, it’s now uncertain whether the current leadership believes this can be achieved without compromising the project’s initial promise of safely creating AGI.

Murati faces the challenge of convincing OpenAI’s staff and backers that it still has a workable philosophy for developing AI, while also addressing the company’s need for financial resources to support the infrastructure behind projects like ChatGPT. Altman’s reported pursuit of billions in new investment prior to his departure has likely made the company less appealing to potential investors. The appointment of a permanent leader will be crucial for OpenAI’s future.

Starting Over

Whoever becomes OpenAI’s new leader will inherit a team divided over positions on the current and former leaders. The departure of Altman and Brockman has already led to the resignation of key researchers, such as Jakub Pachocki, a coinventor of GPT-4. OpenAI may face challenges in attracting top AI talent due to its internal conflicts. Elite researchers might seek opportunities with other AI developers like Anthropic, founded by ex-OpenAI employees, or with Altman and Brockman’s new project.

Altman’s journey so far has been a classic hero’s tale, demonstrating his passion for addressing technology’s biggest challenges and his personal humility. His recent removal from OpenAI marks a significant shift in his trajectory. It remains to be seen where Altman will continue his work on creating AGI. OpenAI, on the other hand, may need to rebuild after the recent upheaval.

Altman’s recent public appearances, including OpenAI’s developer day, revealed his confidence and showmanship, akin to a tech visionary. However, with his departure, the future of OpenAI’s pursuit of AGI is uncertain.