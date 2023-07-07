Before achieving television fame, The Chase host Bradley Walsh had a markedly unconventional career

Bradley Walsh is not only recognized as the host of The Chase and for his successful appearances in various television shows, but he also has a remarkable career in other fields.

With a fortune of £18.6million, the 63-year-old presenter and actor holds the title of Britain’s richest solo TV presenter.

Bradley rose to fame in 1997 as the host of the popular game show Wheel of Fortune on ITV. He then added The Chase, Odd One In, Keep It in the Family, and Cash Trapped to his impressive resume.

In terms of acting, Bradley made his debut on television in 2004 as Danny Baldwin in Coronation Street and later portrayed DS Ronnie Brooks in Law & Order: UK from 2009 to 2014.

From 2018 to 2022, he played Graham O’Brien in the BBC series Doctor Who, and his debut album, Chasing Dreams, reached number 10 on the UK charts in 2016.

However, before achieving television fame, Bradley pursued a completely different career that still garnered a significant following.