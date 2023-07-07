Watchdog reports UK schools promoting ‘gender badges’ and LGBT ideology to 7-year-olds and religious students

A Christian nonprofit organization based in London has expressed concerns about teaching materials used in thousands of schools across the UK. These materials, created by LGBTQ organization Just Like Us, suggest that LGBTQ behavior is compatible with Christianity, Judaism, and Islam. According to Christian Concern, the nonprofit behind the objections, the curriculum includes slides and activities that introduce same-sex relationships to children as young as five.

Just Like Us is known for organizing School Diversity Week, an annual event celebrated in primary and secondary schools across the UK that promotes LGBTQ+ equality. The organization collaborates with LGBTQ faith-based charities such as One Body One Faith, Quest, Keset, and Hidayah to create its curriculum. Lessons aim to teach students that LGBTQ lifestyles are consistent with major Abrahamic religions and include stories about gay Hindus and Buddhists.

Activities recommended in the materials for children aged 7-11 involve waving rainbow flags and wearing badges with preferred pronouns. Students are also asked to change the pronouns of popular musicians like Ariana Grande, Harry Styles, and Sam Smith. Furthermore, math lessons for younger students touch on same-sex families, and graph exercises include data on diverse families with same-sex parents.

Steve Beegoo, the head of education at Christian Concern, expressed his concern about the curriculum, stating that it aims to train children away from the traditional beliefs of the Christian faith. He believes that these materials attempt to present LGBTQ ideology as an accepted belief in major world religions and undermine Christian teachings on marriage and biological sex. Beegoo also emphasized the importance of parents being aware of what their children are being taught in schools and which resources are being used.

Neither Just Like Us nor the other organizations involved in the creation of the curriculum have responded to requests for comment.

