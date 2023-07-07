Cameraman Hospitalized after an Accidental Throw at Yankees-Orioles Game

July 6 (UPI) — Pete Stendel, a camera operator working for the YES Network, was hospitalized after being struck in the head by an errant throw during a Baltimore Orioles victory over the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium. The incident occurred while Stendel was positioned in a camera well to the right of first base.

The YES Network reported on Thursday that Stendel suffered an orbital fracture but is now recovering at home.

At the time of the incident, the Yankees were leading the Orioles 1-0 in the bottom of the fifth inning.

Orioles pitcher Dean Kremer initiated the play by throwing a 90.9-mph slider to Yankees shortstop Anthony Volpe. Volpe hit the pitch to Orioles second baseman Adam Frazier, who then made a throw to shortstop Gunnar Henderson. Henderson touched second base for an out and attempted a double play by throwing the ball to first base. Unfortunately, the throw sailed over first baseman Ryan O’Hearn and struck Stendel on the head.

Stendel fell to the ground immediately and was attended to by medical personnel before being carried off the field on a stretcher.

Although the game was delayed for 17 minutes, it eventually resumed. Henderson expressed his concern for Stendel and mentioned that he, too, was praying for his recovery.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone described the incident as “very scary” and stated that he hopes Stendel is doing okay.

Despite the unfortunate incident, Stendel received support from fans in the stadium who cheered “MVP” as he was transported off the field.

Our thoughts are with Stendel as he recovers, and we remain grateful for the quick response from individuals who rushed to his aid.

Reference