As Ambitious Project Advances, Space Shuttle Endeavour Gears Up to Stand Tall

The California Science Center is set to embark on a groundbreaking endeavor as they begin the process of transforming the space shuttle Endeavour into a captivating vertical display. This will be the first time this has been achieved outside of a NASA facility, adding an exciting element of uniqueness to the project.

For the past 11 years, the shuttle has been showcased in a horizontal position at the Science Center. However, the construction of the $400 million Samuel Oschin Air and Space Center began last year, designed specifically to accommodate the shuttle in a vertical launch position, complete with rocket boosters and fuel tank.

While the new center itself is not expected to open until 2025, the “Go for Stack” process will commence on July 20 and span over six months. The initial step involves the installation of “aft skirts,” which will serve as a foundation for stacking the solid rocket motors, forming the solid rocket boosters. Following this, the enormous external fuel tank, ET-94, will be carefully lifted into a vertical position. Lastly, a large crane will accomplish the intricate task of hoisting the shuttle itself, positioning it into its new location within a breathtaking 200-foot-tall vertical display.

Jeff Rudolph, the president and CEO of the California Science Center, expressed his excitement, stating, “Endeavour will be the star attraction of the Samuel Oschin Air and Space Center, a launchpad for creativity and innovation that will inspire future generations of scientists, engineers, and explorers.” He further added, “We are grateful to be at this point in the construction of the new Air and Space Center, and thrilled to start ‘Go for Stack’ on July 20 to commemorate Space Exploration Day.”

However, as a result of this relocation process, the space shuttle Endeavour will not be accessible to the public after December 31. It will remain off-limits until the Samuel Oschin center opens its doors.

Upon completion, the 200,000-square-foot Samuel Oschin Air and Space Center in Exposition Park will significantly expand the Science Center’s educational exhibition space. The facility will feature three galleries, each spanning multiple levels and dedicated to air, space, and shuttle themes. Additionally, the center will house an events and exhibit center capable of hosting large-scale rotating exhibitions.

The Science Center is actively raising funds for the ongoing construction project, with approximately $320 million already secured towards the $400 million goal.