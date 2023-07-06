Sylmar Church Under Investigation for Possible Hate Crime by Police

Authorities in Los Angeles are investigating a potential hate crime involving a cross burning at a local church in Sylmar. The incident prompted the activation of the House of Worship Task Force, comprising the LAPD, LAFD, ATF, and FBI, due to its occurrence on church property.

Emergency services responded to a report of three crosses set on fire at 5 a.m. on Thursday at Sylmar Christian Fellowship Church on Polk St. While one of the crosses had been knocked over, fire investigators suspect that lighter fluid was used to ignite the crosses.

Pastor Pierre Howard expressed disappointment in the incident, stating, “It’s disheartening to see that there are still individuals who engage in such hateful acts.” The Sylmar Christian Fellowship Church caters to a diverse community, serving both Latino and African-American congregations. Despite having video security, the footage has provided limited assistance in identifying the perpetrators.

Pastor Howard speculated that the cross burning may have resulted from a poor decision made by an individual, expressing hope that this was the case.

Authorities are treating the fire as an act of arson. Fortunately, no injuries were reported, and further details are not available at this time.