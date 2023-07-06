Sylmar Church Under Investigation for Possible Hate Crime by Police

Authorities in Los Angeles are investigating a potential hate crime involving a cross burning at a local church in Sylmar. The incident prompted the activation of the House of Worship Task Force, comprising the LAPD, LAFD, ATF, and FBI, due to its occurrence on church property.

Emergency services responded to a report of three crosses set on fire at 5 a.m. on Thursday at Sylmar Christian Fellowship Church on Polk St. While one of the crosses had been knocked over, fire investigators suspect that lighter fluid was used to ignite the crosses.

