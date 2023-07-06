Montreal’s Synthetic Soccer Field Receives Approval; Public Health Authorities Currently Assessing Potential Risks



Montreal public health officials have announced that a comprehensive review of the potential health risks associated with synthetic turf will be completed by the end of this year. This comes in the wake of the borough of Côte-Des-Neiges—Notre-Dame-De-Grâce granting approval for a new artificial turf soccer pitch at Mackenzie-King park only 24 hours ago. The residents who were recently informed about the upcoming review now question whether the borough council had prior knowledge before approving the plan following a contentious debate at Tuesday night’s meeting.

One concerned resident, Line Bonneau, who has been leading the opposition against the use of artificial turf, expressed her views by stating, “Wouldn’t it be reasonable to simply suspend this project until we have the recommendations from the direction de la santé publique?” For months, the borough has weighed the advantages and disadvantages of converting the grass soccer pitch at Mackenzie-King park into synthetic turf. Supporters argue that there is not enough space to play soccer at Martin Luther King Jr. Park, which is less than three kilometers away and has had artificial turf for years.

“We cannot play in the Martin Luther King soccer field because there are a lot of people and they don’t allow us to play,” explained 13-year-old Wassim Sahi, who further mentioned that even when they try to use fields at private institutions with their friends, they are denied access. The borough estimates that converting the grass field to synthetic material will provide an additional 90 hours of playing time per week for users.

Borough mayor Gracia Kasoki Katahwa has maintained that they had to strike a balance between meeting the needs of children who have limited play areas and implementing environmental safeguards. The decision to opt for artificial turf was based on the available recommendations from Montreal Public Health. However, it should be noted that these guidelines are from 2014. While acknowledging the existence of some health risks, Katahwa believes that the benefits of keeping people active and moving outweigh the potential dangers. Borough officials have not indicated whether they were aware of the plans to revise the recommendations but stated that the Ville de Montréal is closely monitoring public health guidance on synthetic turf and will adjust its practices accordingly if necessary.