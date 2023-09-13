Arrest Made: Reseda Fatal Shooting Suspect Apprehended – 19-Year-Old

A 19-year-old man suspected of fatally shooting a man at a Metro Orange Line bus stop in Reseda has been apprehended in Mexico, according to police reports on Tuesday.

Police have identified Angel Garcia of Tarzana as the perpetrator of the murder of Brandyn Rodrigo Mendez, 28, from Van Nuys.

Further investigation suggests that Garcia fled to Mexico after the shooting on August 4. Subsequently, a warrant was issued for his arrest.

Members of the Los Angeles Police Department Gang and Narcotic Division, along with the FBI Fugitive Task Force, located Garcia in Mexico last Tuesday. With the assistance of Mexican authorities, Garcia was transported back to Los Angeles and taken into LAPD custody on Wednesday.

Garcia has been booked for murder and attempted murder and is currently being held at the Valley Jail in Van Nuys, with bail set at $2 million.

Police revealed that Mendez and another victim were found in a parking lot near the intersection of Reseda Boulevard and Oxnard Street around 7:30 p.m. on August 4. They both sustained multiple gunshot wounds.

Mendez was pronounced dead after being transported to the hospital by the Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics. The second victim remains in stable condition.

According to police reports from August 5, “The two victims had arrived at the Orange Line bus station and were involved in a confrontation with the suspect. During the confrontation, the suspect produced a handgun and fired multiple times at the victims. The suspect then fled the scene.”

If you have any additional information regarding this homicide, please contact Detective Israel Lopez at 818-374-9550.