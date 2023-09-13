Exploring Collaborative Efforts: LA City Council’s Initiatives for Senderos Canyon’s Preservation

The Los Angeles City Council has unanimously approved a motion to explore potential partnerships and funding sources for the acquisition of Senderos Canyon in Bel-Air. Councilwoman Katy Yaroslavsky introduced the motion in February, representing the 5th District which includes the Westside of the city and nearby hillside neighborhoods.

“Earlier this year, we learned that a significant parcel of open space in the heart of the Santa Monica Mountains was going up for auction,” Yaroslavsky explained before the vote. “Senderos Canyon is one of the last large pieces of private-owned open space in the Santa Monica Mountains and has been on the market for years.”

“We saw this as an opportunity to initiate a conversation about how the state, county, private partners, and community organizations could come together to save the land and preserve it for public benefit,” she added.

Since the motion was introduced, Yaroslavsky noted a strong organizing effort. The Santa Monica Mountains Conservancy has designated the site as a significant natural resource and all parties are now involved in discussions.

The motion allows the Department of Recreation and Parks to begin discussions with the Santa Monica Mountains Conservancy for a potential partnership in acquiring the land. Other partnerships with the county or state may also be explored to achieve the same goal.

Senderos Canyon, also known as Hoag Canyon, spans over 260 acres across three connected parcels, making up 6% of the Bel-Air neighborhood. The majority of the site, over 90%, remains undeveloped. Developing the remaining portion would require significant infrastructure investments. Despite being on the market for a decade, the land has failed to find a buyer.

The land was put up for auction with a starting price of $39 million in January, and the auction closed in March. The parcel is still available, presenting a unique opportunity for the city to preserve the land for wildlife and provide public access to open recreational space, as stated in the motion.

Preserving Senderos Canyon as permanent open space and for recreational activities aligns with efforts to connect the habitat to the Backbone Trail. The trail stretches 67 miles across the Santa Monica Mountains to the Ventura County line. The canyon is surrounded by other public land managed by the Santa Monica Mountains Conservancy and the Mountains Recreation and Conservation Authority.

If the city successfully acquires the parcel, it would extend the Westridge-Canyonback Wilderness Park and the greater Santa Monica Mountains nature preserve managed by the two environmental groups on the west side of Interstate 405. This extension would be made possible through the wildlife crossing built in conjunction with the Skirball Bridge development.