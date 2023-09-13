Panda Express Founders Generously Contribute $100 Million to City of Hope Cancer Center for a Noble Cause

Chinese food has been a beloved choice of Americans for over a century. However, it wasn’t until the incredible success of Panda Express that this cuisine became a staple in suburban malls across the country.

Now, the founders of Panda Express, Peggy and Andrew Cherng, are embarking on a new venture to revolutionize cancer treatment in America. Their vision draws inspiration from traditional Chinese medicine, acupuncture, and other Eastern healing practices.

The billionaire couple, who launched their first Panda Express restaurant in Glendale 40 years ago, have generously donated $100 million to advance integrative care at City of Hope. This donation represents the largest gift ever received by the Duarte-based cancer research and treatment center.

With this monumental gift, the Cherng Family Center for Integrative Oncology will be established. The center’s mission is twofold: to integrate complementary health practices into conventional cancer treatments experienced by patients and to pioneer new evidence-based integrative therapies that can be implemented at other institutions. Training a new generation of oncologists to offer these therapies is also a key goal.

“Our vision is to create an international destination for integrative oncology that transforms the way people receive cancer care,” said Dr. Edward Kim, City of Hope’s vice physician in chief.

This extraordinary donation builds upon the Cherngs’ previous contributions to City of Hope, totaling over $5 million. These funds have supported research into natural-based remedies such as baicalein, a compound found in traditional Chinese medicine with promising anti-cancer properties, as well as the potential anti-cancer effects of white button mushrooms.

The gift is made possible through the Panda Charitable Family Foundation, which is established by the Cherngs. Their commitment to supporting cancer research and treatment is truly inspiring.

Dr. Richard Lee, who leads City of Hope’s integrative oncology program, played an instrumental role in the donation. Already awarded a grant by the National Institutes of Health to study the use of cannabis for treating chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, Lee is excited about the potential for rigorous clinical trials on various plant extracts with this new funding.

About 40% of cancer patients currently use integrative therapies like massage, acupuncture, meditation, and herbal supplements, according to a study cited by City of Hope. Nevertheless, not all cancer centers offer integrative care, nor is it a routine part of treatment.

“I think where the field of integrative oncology has not been as rigorous as maybe it should be is conducting these larger studies to really show the differences between cause and effect,” said Dr. Kim. “And that’s why you don’t see them appearing on the standard guidelines of clinical practice that exist.”

City of Hope has been expanding its services over the years. In addition to its Duarte campus, it now provides outpatient services in Irvine and plans to open a new hospital there in 2025. The acquisition of Cancer Treatment Centers of America has also given City of Hope a national presence.

Robert Stone, Chief Executive of City of Hope, highlighted the hospital’s commitment to conducting trials and using the knowledge gained to improve patient care. With the increased patient count, this dedication becomes even more crucial.

Although the Cherngs relocated to Las Vegas in 2014, the Panda Express chain remains headquartered in Rosemead. They continue to serve as co-CEOs of the chain, which boasts over 2,300 outlets and generates approximately $3 billion in sales. According to Forbes, the couple’s net worth is estimated at $3.1 billion.

Through their Panda Charitable Family Foundation, the Cherngs have donated a total of $211 million. Additionally, the Panda Cares Foundation, funded by in-store donation boxes, employee contributions, and community support, has raised over $329 million, with a focus on supporting young people and local communities.

The Cherngs’ connection with City of Hope began four decades ago when Andrew Cherng’s father received treatment for lung cancer at the hospital. Since then, Panda Cares has held an annual golf tournament to benefit City of Hope, and the Cherngs’ personal foundation has been supporting research into natural therapies since 2014.

Andrew Cherng expressed his hope that this significant donation will bring greater credibility to integrative care, which he believes has sometimes lacked trustworthiness.

“This effort is going to help formalize what is available out there with Eastern medicine, Chinese herbs, acupuncture, and the various other treatments,” he said. “I think the City of Hope really gives credibility to what is out there.”