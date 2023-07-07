Over 30 Acres Scorched as Blaze Sweeps East End of Temecula

A brush fire erupted on the eastern end of Temecula on Thursday, scorching 33 acres of land and posing a threat to nearby ranches.

The fire, named the “Frogs Fire,” was reported around 3:30 p.m. in the 44700 block of Frogs Leap Street, close to Butterfield Stage Road, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.

In response to the incident, the county fire department dispatched multiple engine and hand crews, along with assistance from Murrieta Fire & Rescue. Upon arrival, firefighting teams faced flames spreading at a moderate rate through tall grass, fueled by northwest winds.

