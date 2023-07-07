Over 30 Acres Scorched as Blaze Sweeps East End of Temecula

A brush fire erupted on the eastern end of Temecula on Thursday, scorching 33 acres of land and posing a threat to nearby ranches.

The fire, named the “Frogs Fire,” was reported around 3:30 p.m. in the 44700 block of Frogs Leap Street, close to Butterfield Stage Road, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.

In response to the incident, the county fire department dispatched multiple engine and hand crews, along with assistance from Murrieta Fire & Rescue. Upon arrival, firefighting teams faced flames spreading at a moderate rate through tall grass, fueled by northwest winds.

The fire posed a potential threat to ranch properties and vineyards in its path. However, swift action was taken by four Cal Fire air tankers and three water-dropping helicopters, which conducted multiple runs to slow the fire’s progress. This allowed ground crews to establish tentative containment lines.

By 6 p.m., the fire’s forward spread had been successfully halted, and it was declared 20% contained.

An evacuation warning, which affected several scattered properties in the vicinity, was lifted at 6 p.m. as well.

All air tankers and helicopters safely returned to their bases at Hemet-Ryan Airport and San Bernardino International Airport just before 6 p.m.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.