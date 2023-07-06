Alleged Abduction Ends Tragically as Wynter Cole Smith is Discovered Deceased

In a tragic incident, a 2-year-old girl named Wynter Cole Smith was discovered dead in a Detroit alleyway on Wednesday night. This devastating event occurred following an alleged abduction by her mother’s ex-boyfriend, Rashad Trice. Wynter was reported missing from her home in Lansing, nearly 95 miles away, after Trice sexually assaulted and stabbed her mother. Trice was apprehended later that day in St. Clair Shores, Michigan, driving a stolen vehicle, but without Wynter. This led to intensified search efforts for the missing girl, accompanied by a $25,000 reward for any information leading to her whereabouts. Unfortunately, federal investigators and Lansing police announced on Wednesday that they had recovered Wynter’s lifeless body.

During a press conference, Chief Ellery Sosebee of the Lansing police expressed the disappointment and sorrow felt by everyone involved. However, he assured the public that law enforcement will ensure the family receives the justice they deserve. In the wake of this tragedy, Wynter’s family plans to hold a vigil on Friday evening to honor her memory and mourn her untimely death.

Meanwhile, Trice has been charged with eight felonies, including criminal sexual conduct, assault with intent to murder, home invasion, and unlawful imprisonment. Ingham County prosecutors have announced these charges against him. Trice appeared in court on Wednesday, where he was denied bond. He will remain in jail until his next scheduled court appearance on July 13. Trice’s attorney has not yet responded to requests for comment.

Prosecutors have revealed that Wynter’s mother endured a brutal physical and sexual assault, resulting in her hospitalization for treatment of her injuries. The Lansing community, as outlined in a heartfelt Facebook post by Michigan state Sen. Sarah Anthony, is devastated by Wynter’s death and had been hoping for a different outcome. Anthony conveyed the community’s sadness, anger, and continuous prayers for the grieving family.

Wynter’s family, as reported by ClickOnDetroit, stated that their beautiful daughter’s life was tragically taken away from her unnecessarily. They expressed their heartbreak and called for action from legislators to address the issue of sentencing for those convicted of violent crimes. They believe steps need to be taken to ensure that multiple violent offenders are held accountable and remain incarcerated, as they pose a threat to society.

It is a truly tragic event, and we can only hope that justice is served for Wynter and her family. If you or someone you know is in need of assistance regarding domestic violence, please reach out to the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-SAFE (7233).

