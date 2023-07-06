David Fogle, Renowned Preservationist Linking Maryland to Its Founder’s Home, Passes Away at 94

David Fogle, a renowned professor at the University of Maryland, passed away on June 25 at the age of 94. Fogle was known for his pioneering efforts in historic preservation and urban planning, particularly through the establishment of a preservation program for students at U-Md. Under this program, students had the opportunity to work on projects all over the world, including the restoration of a 17th century English estate belonging to the family that founded Maryland and the university. Fogle’s passing was the result of a heart attack following a battle with pneumonia.

Fogle’s program at U-Md. provided students with hands-on experience in preserving historic properties. In exchange for room and board, students worked on various tasks such as scraping paint, repairing plaster, and replacing ceilings. One of the program’s notable projects was the restoration of The Chalfonte, a Cape May hotel built in 1876. Today, the hotel’s Presidential Suite can be booked for more than $400 a night.

Mr. Fogle’s work gained international recognition when Leonard Crewe, chairman of the Maryland Historical Society and a trustee of Kiplin Hall, reached out to him for help in restoring the dilapidated English estate. Over the course of a decade, Fogle and his students worked tirelessly to revive Kiplin Hall, which now welcomes visitors on a regular basis.

Born in Lexington, KY, Fogle came from an academic family. He pursued a bachelor’s degree in architecture from Princeton University and later joined the Navy. Following his military service, Fogle obtained a master’s degree in city and regional planning from the University of California at Berkeley. He then embarked on a career in teaching, eventually joining the faculty at U-Md. in 1970.

Throughout his retirement years, Fogle remained active in the field of preservation. He served as an advisor to Annapolis city officials and held the position of president at the Annapolis Preservation Trust. His dedication to promoting cultural heritage was recognized by the Annapolis Heritage Commission, which designated him as a “Living Landmark” in 2016.

David Fogle’s impact on the preservation field was profound, and his teaching methods continue to inspire. As he once expressed, “I think the most effective teaching tool for preservation is fieldwork.” Through his efforts, historic properties around the world have been saved, providing a sense of identity and cultural significance for generations to come.