Editorial: Why Hong Kong’s pursuit of exiles with bounties should backfire – The Guardian’s perspective

nless the forces of history conspire in their favor, the majority of exiled dissidents tend to fade into oblivion over time. Regardless of their noble cause or ingenious tactics, maintaining the world’s interest and support becomes challenging. The exiles from Hong Kong are acutely aware of this predicament. However, it is the Hong Kong government that has thrust them back into the limelight by offering a bounty of 1 million Hong Kong dollars, approximately £100,000, for each of the eight activists, three of whom—Nathan Law, Finn Lau, and Mung Siu-tat—currently reside in the United Kingdom.

They were prominent participants in the massive uprising, urging Beijing to uphold the commitment made during the 1997 handover: allowing Hong Kong to maintain its way of life and freedom until 2047. Following the suppression of resistance by authorities (as documented here), they endeavored to advocate for their cause from abroad. Consequently, they have been accused of colluding with foreign forces, inciting secession, and subverting the government. Hong Kong’s chief executive, John Lee, has declared that the city will relentlessly pursue them and ensure they “live in fear,” solely for their peaceful political activism.

Many remaining individuals in the region, including lawmakers, trade unionists, and scholars, are either already imprisoned or in custody awaiting trial. Recently, four members of the former political group Demosisto, co-founded by Mr. Law, were arrested by the police for providing financial support to individuals who had fled overseas and for making “seditious” social media posts.

Although most experts believe that the arrest warrants and bounties will not succeed in bringing back the exiles, it may obstruct the activists’ transit through countries closely allied with Beijing, making international campaigning more challenging. Additionally, there are concerns that the bounties might entice private individuals to attempt kidnappings. This endeavor also aims to sow distrust and divisions within the exile community but primarily seeks to spread fear and silence both within and outside Hong Kong. The charges encompass activities conducted outside the region, facilitated by the far-reaching extraterritorial powers granted by the law—from which no one, regardless of nationality or location, is exempt. As Kevin Yam, one of the named individuals and an Australian citizen, rightfully points out, he was practicing his freedom of speech guaranteed by Australia within Australia. It is hypocritical for Beijing to reprimand other countries for interfering in domestic affairs when they themselves protect accused “fugitives.” Foreign Secretary James Cleverly rightly criticized these bounties, and now Rishi Sunak should follow suit, just as Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has done.

Hong Kong has attempted to lure tourists through airline ticket giveaways and to revitalize its business sector. Surprisingly, in spring, Dominic Johnson, the British investment minister, became the first UK minister to visit Hong Kong in five years, much to the disappointment of activists. However, the region is now highlighting the risks faced even by foreigners, which presents a difficult sales pitch. Despite challenging economic times, China always prioritizes political control. Nonetheless, their actions risk further embarrassment. Some advocates are calling for the US to prohibit Mr. Lee’s attendance at the APEC summit in Los Angeles later this year. In a promotional video released in February, the chief executive proclaimed Hong Kong to be “a world city like no other.” Well, they certainly got that right. Businesses and governments should heed his words and act accordingly.