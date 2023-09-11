9/11 Anniversary Commemoration in Los Angeles County: Reflecting on the Historic Day

Several ceremonies took place across the Southland to commemorate the 22nd anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks. One of the largest memorial events on the West Coast for 9/11 was held at the Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD)’s Frank Hotchkin Memorial Training Center. The ceremony was attended by Mayor Karen Bass, LAFD Fire Chief Kristen Crowley, L.A. Police Chief Michael Moore, and other state, county, and city leaders.

During the ceremony, Mayor Bass mentioned that it had been exactly 22 years since the unthinkable happened. She acknowledged that everyone remembers where they were when they received the news. She also recognized the brave members of the LAFD and the effort they put in following the attack.

The California Task Force Once Urban Search and Rescue, along with LAFD’s Critical Incident Stress Management Team, were deployed to respond to the events of 9/11. These first responders didn’t have clear expectations but were called to serve and fulfill their duty on the East Coast. They helped in clearing rubble, searching for lost loved ones, and supporting their counterparts in New York City.

Mayor Bass emphasized the importance of remembering those who lost their lives and the families who were affected. She also highlighted the courage of those who ran toward danger and sacrificed to restore communities. L.A. Fire Chief Kristen Crowley echoed this sentiment and emphasized the ongoing promise to never forget. She shared the tragic numbers of lives lost and honored the first responders who died during the events of 9/11.

According to L.A. Police Chief Michel Moore, the world was forever changed after 9/11. He stressed the need to continue working together to fight extremism and hate. During the ceremony, Mayor Bass and Chief Moore rang the “10-Bells,” signifying the end of a day’s work for first responders. The ceremony included bagpipers and a helicopter flyover by the LAFD Air Operations Section.

As part of the ceremony, LAFD unveiled a 23-ton steel column from the base of the World Trade Center, the largest remnant of the attacks outside of New York. Volunteers from the volunteer action center L.A. Works participated in various activities at the training center in connection with the anniversary. The day of the anniversary is recognized as a National Day of Service and Remembrance, providing opportunities for volunteering.

In addition to the ceremony at the LAFD training center, there were various other tributes and ceremonies throughout the Southland. Long Beach had a “Last Alarm” tribute, Santa Monica Fire Department held brief and solemn ceremonies at all five of their fire stations, and Beverly Hills Fire Department had an informal ceremony. Hawthorne City Hall and the Alhambra fire and police departments also hosted remembrance ceremonies. Furthermore, there was a memorial ceremony at the Antelope Valley Fallen Heroes Memorial in Palmdale.

President Joe Biden proclaimed the day as Patriot Day and a National Day of Service and Remembrance. In his proclamation, he honored the heroes who demonstrated extraordinary courage and selflessness in the aftermath of the attacks and emphasized the importance of upholding the rights and freedoms that the terrorists sought to destroy.